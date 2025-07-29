National Basketball Association
2025 NBA Odds: Lakers, Dončić Odds Shorten After Magazine Cover Reveal
Published Jul. 29, 2025 4:52 p.m. ET

Both Luka Dončić's weight and the Lakers' title odds are on the move. 

Dončić is the cover athlete in the latest edition of Men's Health Magazine, and since he revealed his svelte, new physique, the star's MVP odds have also moved up the board.

Currently, the Lakers' championship futures are +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, moving from +1600 just two weeks ago.

On July 17 at DraftKings, Dončić was sitting fourth at +800 to win the league's most coveted individual honor. 

Now, he's third at +650, behind Nikola Jokić (+250) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+250), and moving ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo (+700).

Let's check out some of the other Lakers and Dončić odds at DraftKings as of July 29.

Dončić Clutch Player of the Year
+1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Dončić Western Conference Finals MVP
+1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Dončić Finals MVP
+2000 (bet +2000 to win $210 total)

Lakers Win Western Conference
+1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Lakers No. 1 Seed Western Conference
+3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

JJ Redick Coach of the Year
+1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Will Dončić's slimmed-down frame be worth its weight in gold when it comes to boosting the Lakers' chances at winning it all next year?

At least one expert thinks so.

"I think he looked at LeBron and said this guy is naturally gifted … I want to get there," co-host Chris Broussard said on "First Things First" about Dončić's physical transformation.

"If he does come back looking like he did in that magazine in that kind of shape, the Lakers are a real threat," Broussard added. "Luka is great period. Luka was great last year — overweight, coming off injury, sad … and not playing defense. 

"If he's in this kind of shape … I just think they have enough, and they have a legitimate chance."

