2025 NBA Draft Odds: Kon Knueppel Surging To Be No. 4 Pick
2025 NBA Draft Odds: Kon Knueppel Surging To Be No. 4 Pick

Published Jun. 25, 2025 10:49 a.m. ET

The NBA Draft starts tonight, and a few players' odds are on the move.

One player, in particular, who has made a noticeable shift on the board is Duke's Kon Knueppel.

At BetMGM, the 6-foot-7 Blue Devil guard's odds to be drafted No. 4 opened at +900. As of Monday, they were +100. On Tuesday, they were -175. Now, on draft day, he's gotten down to -190.

The Charlotte Hornets, by the way, are slated to pick fourth tonight.

Now, let's take a look at the board at BetMGM as of June 25.

Fourth Overall Pick 2025 NBA Draft

Kon Knueppel: -190 (bet $10 to win $15.26 total)
Ace Bailey: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
VJ Edgecombe: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tre Johnson: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Khaman Maluach: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Jeremiah Fears: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Derik Queen: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Dylan Harper: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Knueppel's odds in this spot have been on the move, shifting to -190 from +900. During the 2025 NCAA Tournament, he posted two 20-point games and shot 10-of-18 from beyond the arc.

"The Herd" co-host Jason McIntyre wrote that Kon "is one of the toughest players to peg in the draft" since no one knows what he looks like when he's not playing alongside Cooper Flagg.

The second player on the board to get drafted fourth is Ace Bailey from Rutgers at +300. FOX Sports College Basketball Reporter John Fanta has Bailey going to the Hornets with the No. 4 pick. 

"I don’t see Bailey going past fourth in the draft because any way you slice it, his 6-foot-10 frame, coupled with guard skills, makes him one of the most unique one-and-done prospects we’ve seen," he noted. "To average 18-and-7 on 46% shooting in the Big Ten as a freshman when you’re the focal point of any defense speaks to his skill set."

VJ Edgecombe rounds out the top three in this spot at +400. The Baylor Bear averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season as a freshman.

