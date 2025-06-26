National Basketball Association 2025 NBA Draft best available players in Round 2: Kalkbrenner and Broome top list Updated Jun. 26, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With round 1 in the books of the NBA Draft, there's still plenty of NBA talent left in this year's draft. Here's a look at the best available players for round 2:

2025 NBA Draft Best Available Players

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Overall Rank: #23

Strengths: Strength, Rebounder, Upside

Kalkbrenner could easily go in the top 20 given he's over seven-feet tall and shoots 34.4% from three. He won Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times and has the makings of a Boston Celtic written all over him.

Johni Broome (Auburn)

Overall Rank: #25

Strengths: Scorer, Competitor

The SEC Player of the Year, Broome shows up when it matters. In the Elite 8, he became the first player with 25 points and 10 rebounds on 75% shooting to send his team to the Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984.

Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

Overall Rank: #27

Strengths: Rebounder, Shooter, Strength

The 7'1 Frenchman out of Stanford was the only player in Division-I to average 20 PPG and 10 RPG this year. Raynaud also shot 34.7% from three on 5.5 attempts per contest, making his size and ability to stretch the floor extremely valuable.

Noah Penda (France)

Overall Rank: #30

Strengths: Defender, Versatile, Upside

Penda comes in at 6'8, 225 pounds and has nearly a seven-foot wingspan. He's only 20 years old and has great instincts on the defensive end of the floor. Another French product, he has the chance to be an incredible role player.

Other Top Prospects

Beyond the four prospects above, here's a list of some of the remaining top players:

