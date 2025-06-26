2025 NBA Draft best available players in Round 2: Kalkbrenner and Broome top list
With round 1 in the books of the NBA Draft, there's still plenty of NBA talent left in this year's draft. Here's a look at the best available players for round 2:
2025 NBA Draft Best Available Players
Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
- Overall Rank: #23
- Strengths: Strength, Rebounder, Upside
Kalkbrenner could easily go in the top 20 given he's over seven-feet tall and shoots 34.4% from three. He won Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times and has the makings of a Boston Celtic written all over him.
Johni Broome (Auburn)
- Overall Rank: #25
- Strengths: Scorer, Competitor
The SEC Player of the Year, Broome shows up when it matters. In the Elite 8, he became the first player with 25 points and 10 rebounds on 75% shooting to send his team to the Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984.
Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
- Overall Rank: #27
- Strengths: Rebounder, Shooter, Strength
The 7'1 Frenchman out of Stanford was the only player in Division-I to average 20 PPG and 10 RPG this year. Raynaud also shot 34.7% from three on 5.5 attempts per contest, making his size and ability to stretch the floor extremely valuable.
Noah Penda (France)
- Overall Rank: #30
- Strengths: Defender, Versatile, Upside
Penda comes in at 6'8, 225 pounds and has nearly a seven-foot wingspan. He's only 20 years old and has great instincts on the defensive end of the floor. Another French product, he has the chance to be an incredible role player.
Other Top Prospects
Beyond the four prospects above, here's a list of some of the remaining top players:
- Chaz Lanier – Rank #31 (Tennessee)
- Kam Jones – Rank #33 (Marquette)
- Brice Williams – Rank #35 (Nebraska)
- Bogoljub Markovic – Rank #36 (G League Ignite)
- Tamar Bates – Rank #38 (Missouri)
- Micah Peavy – Rank #40 (TCU)
- Igor Milicic – Rank #41 (Tennessee)
- Tyrese Proctor – Rank #42 (Duke)
- Adou Thiero – Rank #43 (Arkansas)
- Eric Dixon – Rank #44 (Villanova)
- Mark Sears – Rank #45 (Alabama)
- Alex Toohey – Rank #46 (G League Ignite)
- Hunter Sallis – Rank #47 (Wake Forest)
- Rasheer Fleming – Rank #48 (Saint Joseph's)
- Sion James – Rank #49 (Duke)
- Kobe Sanders – Rank #50 (Nevada)
- Javon Small – Rank #51 (West Virginia)
- Koby Brea – Rank #52 (Kentucky)
- Jamir Watkins – Rank #53 (Florida State)
- Vladislav Goldin – Rank #54 (Michigan)
- Amari Williams – Rank #55 (Kentucky)
For more, view the full list of remaining prospects.
-
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Final Edition Ahead of Draft Night
2025 NBA Draft: Mavs select Cooper Flagg, Does Ace Bailey fit with Jazz?
Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg with the 1st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Jazz get Walter Clayton in Draft Day Trade
How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft: Dates, time, TV channel, schedule
Los Angeles Lakers 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
-
Golden State Warriors 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
Kyrie Irving Will Reportedly Make 3-Year, $119 Million Commitment to Mavs
New York Knicks 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
-
2025 NBA Mock Draft: Final Edition Ahead of Draft Night
2025 NBA Draft: Mavs select Cooper Flagg, Does Ace Bailey fit with Jazz?
Dallas Mavericks select Cooper Flagg with the 1st pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
-
2025 NBA offseason trade tracker, grades: Jazz get Walter Clayton in Draft Day Trade
How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft: Dates, time, TV channel, schedule
Los Angeles Lakers 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
-
Golden State Warriors 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents
Kyrie Irving Will Reportedly Make 3-Year, $119 Million Commitment to Mavs
New York Knicks 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents