National Basketball Association
nba draft picks 2025
National Basketball Association

2025 NBA Draft best available players in Round 2: Kalkbrenner and Broome top list

Updated Jun. 26, 2025 10:07 a.m. ET

With round 1 in the books of the NBA Draft, there's still plenty of NBA talent left in this year's draft. Here's a look at the best available players for round 2:

2025 NBA Draft Best Available Players

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

  • Overall Rank: #23
  • Strengths: Strength, Rebounder, Upside

Kalkbrenner could easily go in the top 20 given he's over seven-feet tall and shoots 34.4% from three. He won Big East Defensive Player of the Year four times and has the makings of a Boston Celtic written all over him.

Cooper Flagg is ‘going to be amazing’, Will he have an immediate impact on the Mavs? | The Herd

Cooper Flagg is ‘going to be amazing’, Will he have an immediate impact on the Mavs? | The Herd
LeBron James said that Cooper Flagg is "going to be amazing". Colin Cowherd discusses Flagg’s potential in the NBA and if he’ll have an immediate impact with the Dallas Mavericks if they select him.

Johni Broome (Auburn)

  • Overall Rank: #25
  • Strengths: Scorer, Competitor
ADVERTISEMENT

The SEC Player of the Year, Broome shows up when it matters. In the Elite 8, he became the first player with 25 points and 10 rebounds on 75% shooting to send his team to the Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984.

Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

  • Overall Rank: #27
  • Strengths: Rebounder, Shooter, Strength

The 7'1 Frenchman out of Stanford was the only player in Division-I to average 20 PPG and 10 RPG this year. Raynaud also shot 34.7% from three on 5.5 attempts per contest, making his size and ability to stretch the floor extremely valuable.

Noah Penda (France)

  • Overall Rank: #30
  • Strengths: Defender, Versatile, Upside

Penda comes in at 6'8, 225 pounds and has nearly a seven-foot wingspan. He's only 20 years old and has great instincts on the defensive end of the floor. Another French product, he has the chance to be an incredible role player.

Other Top Prospects

Beyond the four prospects above, here's a list of some of the remaining top players:

For more, view the full list of remaining prospects.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Could Cooper Flagg Become First North American Athlete to Earn $1B In Contracts?

Could Cooper Flagg Become First North American Athlete to Earn $1B In Contracts?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes