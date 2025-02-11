National Basketball Association 2025 NBA All-Star odds: Who will win ASG, competitions? Updated Feb. 11, 2025 11:44 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA All-Star festivities tip off in San Francisco on Friday, and the weekend culminates with the 74th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Last year, the East defeated the West 211-186. Damian Lillard earned MVP honors.

As far as last year's All-Star competitions, Team Pacers won the Skills Challenge, Lillard won the 3-Point Contest, Mac McClung won the Slam Dunk Contest, and Team Jalen Rose won the Rising Stars Challenge.

This year, the league adopted a new format for the All-Star Game. So, which team will walk away from the Bay victorious? Which player will hoist the trophy for the game's MVP? And who will win the All-Star competitions?

Check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 11.

NBA 2025 All-Star winning team

Team Shaq: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Team Chuck: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Team Kenny: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Team Candace: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

What to know:

2025 NBA All-Star MVP

Stephen Curry: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Victor Wembanyama: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

LeBron James: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Anthony Edwards: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Damian Lillard: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Jalen Brunson: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Donovan Mitchell: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Karl-Anthony Thomas: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Jayson Tatum: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Kevin Durant: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

What to know: The Kobe Bryant MVP award went to Lillard last year, Tatum the year before that, and Curry the year prior to that. Of the players participating in this year's game, James (3) and Durant (2) are the only two to win the award more than once.

3-Point Contest winner

Damian Lillard: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Buddy Hield: +480 (bet $10 to win $58 total)

Tyler Herro: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Norman Powell: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Darius Garland: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Jalen Brunson: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Cam Johnson: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Cade Cunningham: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

What to know: Lillard has won the last two years, and is one of only eight players in NBA history to win the contest multiple times. Among current NBA players, Curry has also won it twice. Larry Bird and Craig Hodges are the only players in NBA history to have won the contest three years in a row.

Slam Dunk Contest winner

Mac McClung: -220 (bet $10 to win $14.55 total)

Matas Buzelis: +650 (best $10 to win $75 total)

Andre Jackson Jr.: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Stephon Castle: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

What to know: McClung has won the contest each of the past two years, and is one of only five players all-time to have won it more than once. Nate Robinson has the most victories all-time with three, and only one other current NBA player has more than one win: Sacramento's Zach LaVine.

Rising Stars Game winner

Team Mitch Richmond: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Team Chris Mullin: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Team Tim Hardaway: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Team Jeremy Lin: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Skills Challenge winner

Team Cavs: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Team Spurs: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Team Warriors: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Team Rooks: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

