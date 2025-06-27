National Basketball Association 2025-26 NBA Prediction, Pick: Back Cleveland Cavaliers To Win Title Published Jun. 27, 2025 12:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024-25 NBA season concluded with the Oklahoma City Thunder outlasting the Indiana Pacers in a decisive Game 7. The victory was the 80th and most important win of the season for the new champs.

The Thunder are quite obviously deserving and worthy champions. However, the game when Tyrese Haliburton got hurt will unfortunately be the first memory for many when they look back at what was set up to be a dramatic and fascinating Game 7.

The Pacers were one win away from one of the most remarkable title runs in sports history. At some books, they had 85-1 odds in late April — a sport where long-shot title winners of that magnitude simply don’t occur.

But with a 68-14 regular-season record, the dominant Thunder have nothing to apologize for. They were the best team all year, and they will have a banner to back it up — even if we fans can’t help but feel like we were deprived of what could have been a classic final game.

The question now is who’s next?

It seems like the Thunder should be even better next year, as their entire team is under contract and many of their top players are just entering their prime years. They are the favorite, as they should be. However, two years ago, the Denver Nuggets won it all. And the sentiment of that being the first of many titles was prevalent. Denver hasn't made it out of the second round since.

Denver Nuggets celebrating their 2022-23 NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat

When Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals last June, there was plenty of reason to think more parades were on the horizon for the Celtics. This year, they lost in the second round and have spent this offseason dismantling their roster, while Jayson Tatum recovers from a major injury.

Winning is very hard. Admittedly, the Thunder seem more equipped than the previous two champions, but at +225 odds to win the title, is it worth betting this far out?

I’d say no.

The Cleveland Cavaliers at +850 is the best price considering all options. They play in the Eastern Conference, so that's the first thing. The East was much weaker than the West this season, and now teams in the conference have seen injuries recently to the aforementioned Haliburton and Tatum. This likely eliminates the Pacers and Celtics as possible contenders.

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs 2025

The Cavaliers had a bitter ending to what was a great season. They went 64-18 but lost in five games in the second round. However, their playoff disappointment can be forgiven somewhat, considering they were hampered by a number of injuries to key players.

Their main competition in the East looks to be the Knicks and Magic. These are formidable foes but not teams that the Cavaliers take a backseat to.

Granted, having a path to winning the East doesn’t mean I think they would necessarily beat the Thunder if that ends up being the matchup.

But at +850 odds, we can worry about that next June.

PICK: Cleveland Cavaliers (+850) to win 2025-26 NBA Championship

