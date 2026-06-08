2025-26 NBA Finals Odds: Can Spurs Pull Off the Comeback Win?

If San Antonio wants to win this year's NBA Finals, it will have to be in comeback fashion.

After defeating the reigning champion Thunder in the Western Conference finals, the odds leaned toward the Spurs to take down the Knicks in the championship series.

However, things have not gone according to the early odds.

The Spurs lost both Games 1 and 2 on their home floor, and now, the series shifts to New York for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

Can San Antonio notch a few road wins of its own and get this thing back to even?

Let's check out the odds as of June 8.

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Never leading series and win

Spurs: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

What to know: A bettor would win this wager if the Spurs were never ahead in the series in terms of games and then go on to win it. In this case, their only option would be to take a 3-2 lead before winning the Finals. So, if the Knicks take a 3-2 lead in the series, and then the Spurs tie it at 3-3, and the Spurs were to win Game 7, they still never led the series. In NBA history, a team has never won a Finals series that it didn't lead at some point, so San Antonio would make history if it were to pull off the feat.

Team to go undefeated on the road in Finals

Spurs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

What to know: If this were to happen, it would be quite the reversal of what we've seen in Games 1 and 2. So far this postseason, San Antonio is 6-3 on the road. However, it did show its road mettle by defeating OKC on its home floor in Game 7 of the West finals. As for the Knicks, this postseason, they are 6-1 at home and 8-1 on the road.