2023 NBA preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
Before the NBA season tips off on Oct. 24, teams and players will try to shake the rust off in the NBA preseason. The preseason will run from Oct. 5 to Oct. 20 with nationally and locally televised games.
Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NBA preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.
2023 NBA Preseason Schedule:
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, October 5
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 12 p.m. (NBA TV)
Saturday, October 7
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks — 12 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors — 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
Sunday, October 8
- Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks -—1 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons — 3 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics — 6 p.m. (ESPN)
- Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers — 9 p.m. (NBA TV)
Monday, October 9
- Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks — 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — 8 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Tuesday, October 10
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Madrid Baloncesto — 2:45 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Cairns Taipans vs. Washington Wizards — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks — 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat — 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers — 10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns — 10 p.m. (TNT)
- New Zealand Breakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers — 10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Wednesday, October 11
- Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
Thursday, October 12
- Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks — 7:30 p.m (NBA TV)
- Maccabi Ra'anana vs. Brooklyn Nets — 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers — 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
Friday, October 13
- Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs — 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
- Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, October 14
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks — 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks — 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz — 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Sunday, October 15
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets — 5 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat — 6 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Cairns Taipans vs. Toronto Raptors — 6 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 7 p.m. (ESPN)
- Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets — 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings — 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, October 16
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Maccabi Ra'anana vs. Cleveland Cavaliers — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets — 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- New Zealand Breakers vs. Utah Jazz — 9 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns — 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
Tuesday, October 17
- New Orleans Pelicans vs. Orlando Magic — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics — 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Maccabi Ra'anana vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers — 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Wednesday, October 18
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat — 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks — 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors — 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
Thursday, October 19
- Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets — 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers — 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers — 10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings — 10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
Friday, October 20
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Flamengo Flamengo vs. Orlando Magic — 7 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 7 p.m. (NBA TV)
- Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors — 7:30 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks — 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors — 10 p.m. (NBA TV)
When does the 2023 NBA Preseason start?
The 2023 NBA preseason starts on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Abu Dhabi when the Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will tip off at 12 p.m. ET on NBA TV.
Where can I watch the NBA Preseason? What channel will it be on?
The majority of NBA preseason games will air on NBA TV and local regional networks or NBA League Pass. Select games will also be on ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT.
How can I stream the NBA Preseason or watch without cable?
Games on channels like ESPN, NBA TV and TNT can be streamed with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.
Many games will also be available for streaming on NBA League Pass.
What are the NBA Preseason standings?
Full standings by conference are available on the FOXSports NBA preseason standings page.
