National Basketball Association 2023 NBA preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch Updated Sep. 6, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET

Before the NBA season tips off on Oct. 24, teams and players will try to shake the rust off in the NBA preseason. The preseason will run from Oct. 5 to Oct. 20 with nationally and locally televised games.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NBA preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.

2023 NBA Preseason Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, October 5

Saturday, October 7

Sunday, October 8

Monday, October 9

Tuesday, October 10

Wednesday, October 11

Thursday, October 12

Friday, October 13

Saturday, October 14

Sunday, October 15

Monday, October 16

Tuesday, October 17

Wednesday, October 18

Thursday, October 19

Friday, October 20

When does the 2023 NBA Preseason start?

The 2023 NBA preseason starts on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Abu Dhabi when the Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will tip off at 12 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Where can I watch the NBA Preseason? What channel will it be on?

The majority of NBA preseason games will air on NBA TV and local regional networks or NBA League Pass. Select games will also be on ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT.

How can I stream the NBA Preseason or watch without cable?

Games on channels like ESPN, NBA TV and TNT can be streamed with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV.

Many games will also be available for streaming on NBA League Pass.

What are the NBA Preseason standings?

Full standings by conference are available on the FOXSports NBA preseason standings page.

