National Basketball Association
2023 NBA preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

Updated Sep. 6, 2023 4:28 p.m. ET

Before the NBA season tips off on Oct. 24, teams and players will try to shake the rust off in the NBA preseason. The preseason will run from Oct. 5 to Oct. 20 with nationally and locally televised games.

Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s NBA preseason slate, including dates, times and TV channels.

2023 NBA Preseason Schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, October 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday, October 7

Sunday, October 8

Monday, October 9

Tuesday, October 10

Wednesday, October 11

Thursday, October 12

Friday, October 13

Saturday, October 14

Sunday, October 15

Monday, October 16

Tuesday, October 17

Wednesday, October 18

Thursday, October 19

Friday, October 20

When does the 2023 NBA Preseason start?

The 2023 NBA preseason starts on Thursday, Oct. 5 in Abu Dhabi when the Dallas Mavericks face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game will tip off at 12 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Where can I watch the NBA Preseason? What channel will it be on?

The majority of NBA preseason games will air on NBA TV and local regional networks or NBA League Pass. Select games will also be on ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT.

How can I stream the NBA Preseason or watch without cable?

Games on channels like ESPN, NBA TV and TNT can be streamed with services such as YouTube TV or Fubo TV. 

Many games will also be available for streaming on NBA League Pass.

What are the NBA Preseason standings?

Full standings by conference are available on the FOXSports NBA preseason standings page.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: It's Bryce Young vs. Bijan Robinson Sunday, but don't miss defensive undercard

It's Bryce Young vs. Bijan Robinson Sunday, but don't miss defensive undercard

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes