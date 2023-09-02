2023 FIBA World Cup schedule: Bracket, times, TV channels, how to watch Team USA
The 2023 FIBA World Cup is underway and the United States is expected to make a run for the gold medal after getting knocked out in the quarterfinals in 2019.
Here's where you can watch all the action:
Where can I watch the 2023 FIBA World Cup? What channel is it on?
The FIBA World Cup will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.
Where is the FIBA World Cup being hosted?
For the first time in the history of the tournament, the FIBA World Cup is being co-hosted by three countries: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.
Who won the 2019 FIBA World Cup?
Spain won the 2019 FIBA World Cup after beating Argentina 95-75 in the final. The United States was eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Who has won the most FIBA World Cup titles?
The United States and Yugoslavia are tied for the most gold medals at the FIBA World Cup with five.
When does the USA play its next game?
The United States' next game is against Lithuania on Sunday at 8:40 a.m.
(All times Eastern)
CLASSIFICATION GAMES
Friday, September 1
Italy 78, Serbia 76
Germany 100, Georgia 73
Latvia 74, Spain 69
USA 85, Montenegro 73
Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97
Slovenia 91, Australia 80
Lithuania 92, Greece 67
SECOND ROUND
Saturday, September 2
Finland 90,. Venezuela 75
South Sudan 101, Angola 78
New Zealand 88, Egypt 86
France 87, Ivory Coast 77
Japan 80, Cape Verde 71
Philippines 96, China 75.
Mexico 93, Jordan 80
Lebanon 81, Iran 73
Sunday, September 3
Australia vs. Georgia: 3:30 a.m.
Italy vs. Puerto Rico: 4 a.m.
Greece vs. Montenegro: 4:40 a.m.
Brazil vs. Latvia: 5:45 a.m.
Germany vs. Slovenia: 7:10 a.m.
Dominican Republic vs. Serbia: 8 a.m.
USA vs. Lithuania: 8:40 a.m.
Spain vs. Canada: 9:30 a.m.
KNOCKOUT STAGE
Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6
Semifinals: Sept. 8
Final: Sept. 10