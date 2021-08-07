Cup Series How to win $1,000 for free on NASCAR'S 'Go Bowling at the Glen' race 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

The Olympic break is over as NASCAR takes over New York state.

It is rare when the NASCAR schedule takes a few weeks off. But with one of its broadcast partners going wall-to-wall with Summer Olympics coverage, the circuit decided to lay low while the eyes of the world focused on Tokyo.

But with the flame being extinguished Sunday, it doesn’t take long for the Cup series to return and begin its dash to the playoff that begins on Labor Day weekend. The first stop on the four-race circuit is Watkins Glen for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen – a 220-mile road course that will test driver and car right out of the vacation.

Here’s another chance for a win for drivers and a win for you with FOX Super 6. Just identify the correct answer for all six questions on the FOX Super 6 app on Sunday’s race and you could win $1,000. The best part is it is free to play on your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for this week’s race.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Austin Dillon , Aric Almirola , Ryan Blaney , Michael McDowell , Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece

It feels like forever ago, but Almirola won the last Cup Series race that was contested July 18 to punch his ticket into the playoff. Remember that there was no 2020 race at the Glen, so it is uncertain how some of these guys will handle the course with their current vehicles.

How many Ford’s will finish in the Top 10 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7-10

In Stage 1 at the latest Watkins Glen race in 2019, only one Ford (Almirola’s) finished in the Top 10 of Stage 1. Almirola was 10th. Four of them did finish in the Top 10 of Stage 2, so it may just be a little dumb luck and not the indication of a deeper trend.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Joey Logano , Kurt Busch , Kyle Larson , Chase Elliott , Denny Hamlin , Christopher Bell

The hunch here is to go with Logano, who has averaged 30th at Watkins Glen and who has a DNF in one race. Busch (fourth), Elliott (second), Larson (ninth), Hamlin (12th) are all in the top end of the field in performances at Watkins Glen.

Which Joe Gibbs driver will finish in the Top 10 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. , Christopher Bell, More than 1, None

Nobody may have a bigger stake in this race than Hamlin, who is still in the Top 5 in the points totals but doesn’t have a spot clinched in the playoff yet because he hasn’t won a race on the circuit. He has seven Top 10s in 14 races at the Glen.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsports drivers will finish with the most points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman , Kyle Larson, William Byron , Tie, No Points

Larson’s numbers have been incredible this season – 15 Top 10s, four wins in 22 starts with 12 stage wins. He is a points-gathering machine right now and he’s got a chance to get a really nice cushion going forward with a car that has performed well.

Which driver will finish in the best position at the end of the race?

The options: Kevin Harvick , Brad Keselowski , Ryan Newman, Tyler Reddick , Bubba Wallace, Cole Custer

Harvick has 15 Top 10s and that’s a large portion of the season why he’s qualifying for the playoff as of now. He’s 15th overall in the standings and could really use a win to secure that confidence into the sprint for the Cup at the end. He needs this the most and has the best combination of results.

