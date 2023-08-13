NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 live updates: Top moments from Indianapolis Motor Speedway Updated Aug. 13, 2023 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' August schedule continues Sunday with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over three stages and 82 laps on the world's third-oldest permanent auto racetrack. It's the 24th race of the 2023 Cup Series season, and the star-studded 39-car field was led by Daniel Suárez to start.

Here are the top moments!

Green

Suárez led the opening lap over Tyler Reddick, who was immediately challenged by Michael McDowell for second.

Quick contact!

The green flag was short-lived, as the caution came out on just the second lap when Joey Logano pushed Justin Haley off the track entering the backstretch on the Turn 5 exit. Haley went into the tire barrier at nearly full speed.

More contact!

Logano was soon involved in his second incident in the race's first six laps when he locked it up entering Turn 1 and ran right into the back of Ryan Blaney.

This time, Logano took on the brunt of the impact, as he spun out in a heap of smoke.

First of his career!

What a time for Michael McDowell! The 38-year-old collected the first stage win of his career and the first stage win for Front Row Motorsports following an impressive opening display, picking up 10 points and one playoff point in the process.

Behind McDowell was Suárez, followed by Chase Elliott, Reddick and Kyle Larson.

Going for a spin

AJ Allmendinger went for a spin in the second stage on the exit of Turn 12 after some contact from Blaney.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin picked up the win in Stage 2 despite missing the exit to Turn 6, which nearly changed everything. McDowell, Suárez, Brad Keselowski and Elliott rounded out the top five finishers in the second stage.

Stay tuned for updates!

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

