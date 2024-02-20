NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: William Byron surges with Daytona 500 win Published Feb. 20, 2024 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While Daytona isn't too telling on how a driver will do during the season, William Byron certainly deserves to move to the top spot in these power rankings.

Maybe fourth was too low going into the 2024 campaign considering his season-best six wins last year. And now he has seven in a year's time thanks to his Daytona 500 victory.

Here are my power rankings following Daytona:

1. William Byron (Last week: 4)

Byron won in the third race last year, so he knows how nice it is to lock into the playoffs early. But winning the Daytona 500 is a whole lot different than winning Las Vegas. It is by far his biggest victory.

2. Denny Hamlin (LW: 1)

Hamlin tried to play the chess match of Daytona but got shuffled back late in the race and then was involved in the big wreck when trying to rally. Still, people knew he was there during Daytona week and he will be a factor going forward.

3. Ross Chastain (LW: 8)

Chastain crashed on the final lap as he was jockeying for a possible Daytona 500 win. Just to be in that position at Daytona is a boost for Chastain, showing he can give himself the opportunity at the track.

4. Kyle Busch (LW: 5)

Busch led 12 laps and had a typical Daytona for him, where he is out front and then something happens (like a loose wheel) and then he gets back out front and then he gets in the wrong lane at the wrong time and finishes 12th.



5. Ryan Blaney (LW: 2)

Blaney had a Daytona to forget with crashes in both the duels and the 500. But when he wasn't crashing, he was mixing it up with the leaders. He led 12 laps in the 500.

6. Christopher Bell (LW: 7)

With a third-place finish in the Daytona 500, Bell had a solid week that included a win in his duel. Bell might feel he got a little lucky, but those two consecutive results show it is more than just luck.

7. Kyle Larson (LW: 3)

Larson's 11th-place finish was a decent one for him, considering it was a race at a drafting track. He has one more next week (Atlanta) before getting to some of his stronger circuits.

8. Brad Keselowski (LW: 6)

Keselowski was among those caught up in the big one — so just another typical Daytona 500 for him. He leaves Daytona frustrated knowing he had a strong car but not the result.



9. Alex Bowman (LW: NR)

Bowman had a solid Daytona 500 with a second-place finish, and who knows what would have happened if he could have raced out the final lap? After his disappointing 2023 season, starting out with a good run was pivotal.

10. Joey Logano (LW: NR)

Logano sat on the pole and led a race-high 45 laps before ending up like many others — out before the Daytona 500 ended because of a crash. On to Atlanta.

On the verge: Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

