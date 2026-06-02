Second Thoughts: Should NASCAR Shorten Certain Races?

Thanks to a rain delay and an already late start, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway didn’t end until well past midnight on the East Coast.

Is that a problem? A little bit on a Sunday night.

Night races can be electric, and sometimes for programming and scheduling purposes, the best time for a race. In Nashville, the later the start meant a better chance to beat the heat and allow for a typical afternoon summer storm to pass through.

But the biggest question at Nashville — the race ended when Denny Hamlin took the checkered flag at 12:25 a.m. ET — and the lateness of the race goes beyond the 80-minute rain delay: Is the Nashville race too long?

Denny Hamlin finished ahead of Christopher Bell under the lights at Nashville.

It is a 300-lap, 400-mile race, relatively normal, but with the Next Gen car it seems to be a long event. Without red flags, the Nashville race this year was 3 hours, 44 minutes; while it was 3:05 in 2025, 4:03 in 2024 (five overtimes!), 3:00 in 2023 and 3:35 in 2022.

NASCAR has done a good job in making some of its races shorter. NASCAR cut the length of races at Dover from 500 miles to 400 in 1997 and at Pocono from 500 miles to 400 in 2012 (and they were 325 and 350 in the 2020 and 2021 doubleheader weekends). Martinsville had one of its races cut from 500 laps to 400 laps in 2022. The fall Charlotte race that is back on the oval will be 400 miles, not 500 miles — it was 500 miles before the track went to its road course for the fall race in 2018.

[NASCAR POWER RANKINGS: New No. 1 Tops List After Nashville]

The key time for a race, with a few exceptions (Daytona 500 and Coke 600 most notably) should be 2 hours, 45 minutes to 3 hours, 15 minutes. Nashville has shown that it can have 400-mile races in that time frame, but also three in the last five that have exceeded it, all by at least 20 minutes.

Certainly fans travel long distances and want a race that delivers enough action for that travel commitment. NASCAR will always balance the will of ticket buyers versus those who are watching at home.

NASCAR even added laps to a race this year, making Watkins Glen a 100-lap race instead of 90, as the drivers seem to have fewer wrecks and those races were ending closer to the 2-hour mark than NASCAR wanted.

But there are races that could be shorter, and Nashville appears to be one of them. Could it hurt to try a 350-mile race next year and see if it changes anything?

And while NASCAR is at it, here are a couple more that could use changing:

--Change one of the Talladega races to a 400-mile event instead of both being 500 miles. Daytona has a 500-mile and 400-mile event. Why not Talladega? Maybe cut the race on the date has less sunlight in order to get in the full race.

Should Talladega shorten one of its two races?

--Cut one of the Bristol races from 500 laps to 400 or 450. Martinsville already had one of its races cut and that doesn’t seem to impact the quality of the event. Why not do that with the spring race to give it a little bit of a different vibe than the fall?

Part of NASCAR's roots is that Cup races often were marathons, ultimate tests of man and machine. But to get some of the "hell yeah" moments with cars that rarely fail (granted, the Nashville issues were because of brake rotor issues), urgency is needed. Nashville was saved by a late caution; without it, that spectacular finish doesn’t happen.

A few more "sprint" races wouldn’t be a bad thing. As NASCAR continues to look to liven up its schedule, race lengths belong in the conversation.

In Second Thoughts, Bob Pockrass offers his opinion on a burning motorsports topic.