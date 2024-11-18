NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney tops way-too-early look at 2025 Published Nov. 18, 2024 12:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Are you ready for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season?

It's OK if you're not. The Daytona 500 is still about three months away.

But for those who need to start thinking about next year, here are my way-too-early 2025 NASCAR Cup Series power rankings:

1. Ryan Blaney

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaney finished second in the championship standings but was the most consistent of the Penske drivers. After a year of getting accustomed to the new Ford body, Blaney should have a more complete season in 2025. He'll vie for wins more often and win some of the close ones.

2. Christopher Bell

Bell feels he got cheated out of a Championship 4 spot in 2024, and that feeling and a huge chip on his shoulder should boost him next year. Not that he needs a boost. He consistently was the best Joe Gibbs Racing car over the second half of the season.

3. Kyle Larson

Larson is the driver that when he and his team are on, they are so tough for other teams to match them. But execution is where Larson tends to fall short. Who knows whether it will get any better next year.

4. William Byron

Byron is the youngest driver on this list at age 27, so it would make sense that he would improve more year after year as he continues to gain experience. The end of the season was a little disappointing and it has to infuriate the Hendrick team that they can't make it happen late in the season.

5. Tyler Reddick

Reddick made the Champ 4 in 2024 but his playoffs left a little bit to be desired save for some great moments, including the win at Homestead. If this organization has to run as an open team, that shouldn't impact them too much. But it doesn't take much outside noise or stress to impact performance enough to make a difference.

6. Joey Logano

The defending Cup champion (and now three-time champion) didn't have a strong performance throughout 2024 to rank much higher on this list to start 2025. But something tells us that he will be near the top come the middle of the playoffs next year.

Joey Logano on people discrediting his Cup Series Championship: 'It's a bunch of bull----'

7. Denny Hamlin

Hamlin has a lot going on off the track as the owner of 23XI Racing. He's going to win races in 2025. Whether he will be a factor beyond that remains to be seen. His chances of winning a title are dwindling with every year and whether that gnaws at him (he says it won't) is still a question.

8. Chase Elliott

Elliott might be the driver who missed the Champ 4 but yet feels the best about 2025. The team only posted one victory, but he seemed to have the speed over the last dozen races. It wouldn't be a surprise at all if 2025 is a year where he returns to some of his dominant form.

9. Alex Bowman

Bowman finished ninth overall in the standings, and so this seems an appropriate spot for him. He had five top-10s in the playoffs and just one finish outside the top 20. He's a little mercurial but so is much of the field.

10. Brad Keselowski

Keselowski will have a new crew chief (likely Jeremy Bullins) and that change should give him a little bit of a spark and a little bit of confidence. The question will be whether it will take time for Bullins and Keselowski to learn each other on the Cup side after their success in Xfinity back in the day.

On the verge: Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

share