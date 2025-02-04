NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Power Rankings: Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott move to top after Clash Published Feb. 4, 2025 9:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The preseason Clash at Bowman Gray is in the books, and while NASCAR does not have any points races on quarter-mile ovals, the Clash did give a peek into how teams could perform this year.

Bowman Gray Stadium was still a short track, and it was similar to Martinsville. As a matter of fact, drivers used the same tire as Martinsville.

Here’s this week NASCAR’s power rankings, based on a mix of performance at Bowman Gray and how a driver should perform this year.

1. Ryan Blaney (Last Week: 3)

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t win the Clash, but his run might have been the most impressive, as he went from last (23rd) to second over the 200-lap race. And the Penske driver did it without making enemies.

2. Chase Elliott (LW: 6)

The sport’s most popular driver opened 2025 by delighting his fans with the victory at Bowman Gray. The Hendrick driver wasn’t just good in the main event; he was good in practice, qualifying and the heat race, too.

3. Joey Logano (LW: 7)

Logano finished fourth at the Clash, which was a solid start to defending his title. All three Penske cars finished in the top seven, and affiliate car Josh Berry placed 13th, an indication this track fell in the Penske wheelhouse.

4. Christopher Bell (LW: 1)

On the other side of the spectrum, only one Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished in the top 10. Bell finished second in his heat but ended up 12th in the main event.

5. Kyle Larson (LW: 2)

Larson was impressive in winning the last-chance qualifier, a race he probably didn’t expect to run but was relegated to after a spin in his heat. The main event was a challenge, as Larson was 17th, partially because his Hendrick car was turned with 85 laps remaining.

6. Denny Hamlin (LW: 10)

Hamlin was terrible at the start of the weekend and improved throughout to finish third. Making those gains during the race weekend could be a sign that the crew chief change at JGR won’t hinder his performance.

7. Tyler Reddick (LW: 5)

Reddick won his heat and looked strong early in the main event before losing the handle of his car and settling for eighth. Not a bad finish, but more was expected considering the 23XI Racing driver's strong start to the weekend.

8. William Byron (LW: 4)

Byron had a pretty forgettable weekend. He started 11th, got turned with 85 laps to go (the same time as his HMS teammate Larson) and never recovered to finish 18th. Now he heads to Daytona, where he’s the defending Daytona 500 winner.

9. Brad Keselowski (LW: 8)

Keselowski finished second in his heat and was having a solid run until being turned with 80 laps remaining. That turned out to be the final caution of the day. The RFK Racing driver never got back on the lead lap and finished 21st.

10. Bubba Wallace (LW: NR)

A more than respectable fifth-place finish for Wallace in his first event with new 23XI Racing crew chief Charles Denike. For starting where he did at 14th, Wallace could leave Bowman Gray with a smile.

Dropped out: Alex Bowman (LW: 9)

On the verge: Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @ bobpockrass .

share