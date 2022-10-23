NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR playoffs: Larson wins Dixie Vodka 400 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kyle Larson isn't in contention for the NASCAR Cup Series title, but he dominated to win the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday in Homestead, Florida.

Ross Chastain finished second and moved to second in the playoff standings.

The race was the second of the Round of 8 playoffs and eighth of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers will compete for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway.

The eight playoff drivers who were part of the playoff field in Sunday's race are Christopher Bell , Chase Elliott , Ryan Blaney , Chastain, Denny Hamlin , Joey Logano , William Byron and Chase Briscoe . Larson, Daniel Suárez , Austin Cindric and Alex Bowman were the four drivers eliminated from the Round of 12.

Here are the top moments from Homestead–Miami Speedway:

Setting the stage

And we're off!

The green flag has dropped!

First caution

John Hunter Nemechek spun out in the No. 45 car but remained on the lead lap.

Sneaky good

Elliott made a slick move along the wall to pass Blaney near the end of Stage 1.

Out, but still in it

Larson is no longer in the championship chase, but he's still racing strong, taking Stage 1.

Briscoe is out

Briscoe suffered damage to his right side after making contact with the Turn 1 wall late in the second stage and is done for the day.

Larson takes another stage

Larson held on to win the second stag under caution, too, making a strong showing despite being out of the playoffs.

That's the pits

Byron suffered a major setback when he had to back up into the stall during a pit stop, dropping him to 16th.

Spinout!

Blaney spun out on the access road returning to track after his it stop, bringing out the caution on Lap 211.

Truex Jr. takes the lead

Truex Jr. dove down in Turn 1, passing Hamlin to take the lead on Lap 221.

Not so great for No. 8

Tyler Reddick spun out on Lap 245, hitting the inside wall.

More pit-road blues

Truex Jr. went backward into his pit stall after getting hit from behind by Larson.

Larson holds on

Larson earned his third win of the season, leading for an impressive 199 laps.

