NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Kwik Trip 250: Top moments from Road America NASCAR Kwik Trip 250: Top moments from Road America
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Kwik Trip 250: Top moments from Road America

56 mins ago

The NASCAR Cup Series' July schedule kicks off Sunday with the 18th race of the season just in time for the Fourth of July, as drivers take to the Kwik Trip 250 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Kwik Trip 250 is a three-stage race that debuted in 1956 and didn't return to the racing schedule until 2021, when Chase Elliott emerged victorious. This will be the third-ever race. 

Here are the top moments.

All engines go!

Chase Elliott, who won the Ally 400 a couple of weeks back, continued his hot stretch in the early onsets of this race, propelling out to the lead as the first green flag of the day went up.

Elliott ran into some early steering trouble though, complaining of an issue with his wheel as the race got underway. Nonetheless, he remained in the lead after three laps.

Burnout!

The first collision of the day came on Turn 5, as Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola skidded off the road following an aggressive push around the curve.

Earning points

Chase Briscoe netted his seventh point of the series after taking control of Stage 1. Briscoe and Elliott were locked in a heated chase for the crown, but Briscoe won the battle after Elliott pitted just before the benchmark.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Michael McDowell confident in Next Gen car, having best year yet
NASCAR Cup Series

Michael McDowell confident in Next Gen car, having best year yet

3 days ago
Martin Truex Jr. decision sets stage for 2023 silly season
NASCAR Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. decision sets stage for 2023 silly season

6 days ago
Ally 400: Chase Elliott caps off long night with win in Nashville
NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400: Chase Elliott caps off long night with win in Nashville

6 days ago
NASCAR Ally 400: Chase Elliott wins at Nashville Superspeedway
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Ally 400: Chase Elliott wins at Nashville Superspeedway

6 days ago
Martin Truex Jr. announces return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
NASCAR Cup Series

Martin Truex Jr. announces return to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023

June 25
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes