NASCAR Kwik Trip 250: Top moments from Road America

The NASCAR Cup Series ' July schedule kicks off Sunday with the 18th race of the season just in time for the Fourth of July, as drivers take to the Kwik Trip 250 from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

The Kwik Trip 250 is a three-stage race that debuted in 1956 and didn't return to the racing schedule until 2021, when Chase Elliott emerged victorious. This will be the third-ever race.

Here are the top moments.

All engines go!

Chase Elliott, who won the Ally 400 a couple of weeks back, continued his hot stretch in the early onsets of this race, propelling out to the lead as the first green flag of the day went up.

Elliott ran into some early steering trouble though, complaining of an issue with his wheel as the race got underway. Nonetheless, he remained in the lead after three laps.

Burnout!

The first collision of the day came on Turn 5, as Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola skidded off the road following an aggressive push around the curve.

Earning points

Chase Briscoe netted his seventh point of the series after taking control of Stage 1. Briscoe and Elliott were locked in a heated chase for the crown, but Briscoe won the battle after Elliott pitted just before the benchmark.

Stay tuned for more updates.

