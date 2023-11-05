NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship live updates: Top moments from Phoenix Updated Nov. 5, 2023 3:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NASCAR Cup Series ' 10-race playoff schedule comes to a close Sunday with the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over 312 laps in Avondale, Arizona in the final race of the 2023 Cup season.

The four drivers remaining are Kyle Larson , Christopher Bell , Ryan Blaney and William Byron . Larson, 31, is the only one with a championship under his belt, while Bell, 28, is the only other driver who has any Championship 4 experience. The other two — 29-year-old Blaney and 25-year-old Byron — are making their first appearances in the final round.

The driver among those four who finishes the best Sunday will win the title. In the nine years of the elimination one-race championship format, the winner of the final race has always been one of the four championship-eligible drivers. You can find a full list of this year's winners here.

Green

Title contender Byron claimed the pole Sunday, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Larson qualified fourth. Fellow Championship 4 drivers Bell and Blaney started 13th and 15th, respectively.

PRE-RACE

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down who and what to keep an eye out for Sunday.

