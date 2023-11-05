NASCAR Cup Series Championship live updates: Top moments from Phoenix
The NASCAR Cup Series' 10-race playoff schedule comes to a close Sunday with the highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!
NASCAR's top stars are battling it out over 312 laps in Avondale, Arizona in the final race of the 2023 Cup season.
The four drivers remaining are Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney and William Byron. Larson, 31, is the only one with a championship under his belt, while Bell, 28, is the only other driver who has any Championship 4 experience. The other two — 29-year-old Blaney and 25-year-old Byron — are making their first appearances in the final round.
The driver among those four who finishes the best Sunday will win the title. In the nine years of the elimination one-race championship format, the winner of the final race has always been one of the four championship-eligible drivers. You can find a full list of this year's winners here.
Follow our live coverage below!
Green
Title contender Byron claimed the pole Sunday, while his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Larson qualified fourth. Fellow Championship 4 drivers Bell and Blaney started 13th and 15th, respectively.
Stay tuned for updates!
PRE-RACE
Setting the stage
Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down who and what to keep an eye out for Sunday.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
All in the family: Ryan Blaney-William Byron ties extend beyond the racetrack
William Byron on pole, Kyle Larson qualifies fourth for championship race
NASCAR Cup Series: Full 2023 schedule, dates, race results
-
2023 NASCAR Championship and Playoffs: Standings, schedule, format
NASCAR predictions: Will Kyle Larson get title No. 2 or will it be a first-timer?
Kevin Harvick 1-on-1: Reflecting on his career, the emotions of his final race
-
Keselowski to miss qualifying for NASCAR season finale to attend birth of son
Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing reflect on tragedy as team tries to win NASCAR championship
Custer wins 1st NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, holds off Allgaier after final restart
-
All in the family: Ryan Blaney-William Byron ties extend beyond the racetrack
William Byron on pole, Kyle Larson qualifies fourth for championship race
NASCAR Cup Series: Full 2023 schedule, dates, race results
-
2023 NASCAR Championship and Playoffs: Standings, schedule, format
NASCAR predictions: Will Kyle Larson get title No. 2 or will it be a first-timer?
Kevin Harvick 1-on-1: Reflecting on his career, the emotions of his final race
-
Keselowski to miss qualifying for NASCAR season finale to attend birth of son
Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing reflect on tragedy as team tries to win NASCAR championship
Custer wins 1st NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, holds off Allgaier after final restart