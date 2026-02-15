Nobody Was More Ecstatic About Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 Win Than Michael Jordan

Tyler Reddick and 23XI Racing team owners Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin are Daytona 500 champions, and MJ is ready for his ring to prove it.

Behind the wheel of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, Reddick won the 2026 Daytona 500 by surviving a wild, crash-filled finish to win The Great American Race for the first time. And when he finally found himself celebrating in Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway, no one was happier for him than Jordan.

"I reminded [the team] about Talladega [where Reddick and Bubba Wallace have won] and how excited he was on pit road," Hamlin said during his post-race press conference.

"And I was like, you know, you guys understand [the] responsibilities that you have? You have the power to bring joy to Michael Jordan. You have that power, and nobody else can do it. There's nothing else that can bring him the joy that seeing his team [win] can do. And they took it to heart today."

So after Reddick's season-opening and first Daytona 500 victory, here are 10 awesome photos of him and Jordan celebrating with all the joy.

Tyler Reddick and Michael Jordan celebrate after winning the 2026 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing reacts in Victory Lane after Tyler Reddick won NASCAR's 2026 Daytona 500. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

FOX Sports' Jamie Little interviews Michael Jordan after Tyler Reddick's Daytona 500 win in 2026. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France congratulates Michael Jordan after Tyler Reddick won the 2026 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2026. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)