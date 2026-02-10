Daytona 500 Recap: Tyler Reddick Gives Michael Jordan, 23XI Monumental Win

Tyler Reddick led the 2026 Daytona 500 for just one lap, and that was all he needed to claim victory in the "Great American Race."

The No. 45 car was able to outlast some chaos on the final lap, which saw leader Carson Hocevar get knocked out of the leader's spot when a crash occurred. Reddick, who was in fourth at the time of the incident, still needed to get around Chase Elliott entering the final turn.

Reddick was able to get right by Elliott on the final turn and escape another crash behind him, with 23XI teammate Riley Herbst able to make way for him at the end.

Here's how a dramatic 2026 Daytona unfolded.

The Winner Is …

Tyler Reddick won his first Daytona 500 on Sunday. It's also the first Daytona 500 win for the Michael Jordan co-owned 23XI Racing.

Reddick started the race in 26th. The final lap was the only lap Reddick led in Sunday's race.

Tyler Reddick celebrates after winning the 2026 Daytona 500.

How The Race Was Won

Reddick was able to outlast a pair of crashes on the final lap, which helped him go from fourth to first. He also wasn't one of the 20 drivers that was involved in "The Big One" on Lap 124.

One Big Moment

Top-10 Finishers

1. Tyler Reddick

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3. Joey Logano

4. Chase Elliott

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Zane Smith

7. Chris Buescher

8. Riley Herbst

9. Josh Berry

10. Bubba Wallace

The carnage at the finish line of Sunday's race.

What's Next

The Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Autotrader 400 on Feb. 22 (3 p.m. ET on FOX).