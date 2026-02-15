NASCAR Cup Series
Michael Jordan: Tyler Reddick's Daytona 500 Win 'Feels Like I Won a Championship'
Updated Feb. 15, 2026 7:03 p.m. ET

Michael Jordan has won his seventh title, or at least that's how he's feeling after Tyler Reddick's Daytona 500 victory. 

Reddick was able to outlast multiple crashes on the final lap of Sunday's 2026 Daytona 500, driving by Chase Elliott at the end to give Jordan's 23XI Racing its first victory in the "Great American Race." Following the race, Jordan compared the victory to winning an NBA championship. 

"I'm ecstatic. I don't even know what to say," the six-time NBA champion told FOX Sports' Jamie Little. "It feels like I won a championship. But until I get my ring, I won't even know."

Reddick's victory came after a trying 2025 season for the driver and Jordan's 23XI Racing. Reddick didn't win a single race last season, while 23XI Racing was stuck in a legal battle with NASCAR over a lawsuit that was eventually settled in December. 

'It feels like I won a championship' 🏆 Michael Jordan on Tyler Reddick's Dayton 500 Win

[REDDICK'S VICTORY Tyler Reddick Gives Michael Jordan, 23XI Monumental Win]

With the lawsuit behind 23XI Racing, the team wound up having a strong day to open the 2026 season on Sunday. Bubba Wallace led the race for 40 laps, claiming victory for Stage 2. He ultimately finished in 10th.

It was a different driver for 23XI Racing who wound up securing the victory for Reddick. After Reddick moved from fourth to first on the final lap, Riley Herbst caused some chaos to prevent Chase Elliott from re-taking the lead. 

Herbst wound up finishing in eighth, but Jordan wanted to make sure he got his due for helping Reddick get the victory. 

"I thought Riley did a really unbelievable job by pushing at the end," Jordan said. "That shows you what teamwork can really, really do. He won't get enough credit, but we feel the love. We understand exactly what he did. We just hung in there, all day. We had a great strategy by the team and we gave ourselves a chance at the end."

In Wallace's post-race interview with FOX Sports, he expressed some disappointment in himself for losing the lead. But he also gave credit to Reddick, Jordan and the rest of their team for prevailing on Sunday. 

"I can't even believe it. It was so gratifying," Jordan added. "We had four guys that were really fighting, that were helping each other out. You never know how these races are going to end. You're just trying to survive." 

As for that ring Jordan wants for being the owner of the team that won the Daytona 500, Little asked him what his ring size is. 

"Size 13," Jordan said, smiling as he now anticipates getting his seventh title ring. 

