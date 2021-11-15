Cup Series Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Newman among drivers looking for rides this offseason 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bob Pockrass

FOX Sports NASCAR Writer

Four full-time Cup drivers are still seeking rides for 2022, and where they'll land is anybody’s guess, including their own.

Ryan Newman, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Preece and Anthony Alfredo are full-time Cup drivers from 2021 who still need rides.

"I’m not announcing any kind of retirement or anything like that. I really just don’t have anything on paper for next year right now," the 43-year-old Newman said at Phoenix.

While the futures of those four have been debated for several months now, it’s not rare for there to be some loose ends heading into NASCAR's offseason.

Some drivers have not had official announcements about their futures, but Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing) and Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports) are expected to return to their organizations.

None of the drivers looking for a 2022 ride made the playoffs in 2021. DiBenedetto came the closest, and he finished 18th in the standings driving for Wood Brothers Racing. Preece was 27th for JTG-Daugherty Racing, Newman was 28th at Roush Fenway Racing, and Alfredo was 30th at Front Row Motorsports.

Wood Brothers are replacing DiBenedetto with Harrison Burton. Roush Fenway is replacing Newman with Brad Keselowski. JTG-Daugherty Racing will not field a second car next year, and Front Row Motorsports is still determining its second driver.

In addition to Front Row looking for a driver, Spire Motorsports is expected to have a second car that needs a driver, and Kaulig Racing has at least a part-time ride open in its second car, which likely will be driven in select races by AJ Allmendinger.

Front Row Motorsports arguably has the best ride available, and McDowell and DiBenedetto are friends, but Front Row typically wants some sponsorship. On a "Turning Point" podcast with DiBenedetto, there was open talk about having a car with the conservative media platform’s branding, and DiBenedetto filmed content for the outlet at the finale at Phoenix Raceway.

"I’m working on things that could involve racing and continuing my journey in racing, and this is what I love to do," DiBenedetto said, "but also involving things more than just driving in circles as well."

But the content, which included "Let’s Go, Brandon" speech that NASCAR President Steve Phelps earlier in the weekend denounced and tried to distance NASCAR from, might not have helped DiBenedetto's cause.

After some negative feedback on social media (and rumors that he was going to be replaced in the car for the race Sunday), DiBenedetto said he felt guilt for his actions, though he wasn’t specific. If he does get sponsorship from that media group, it remains to be seen if a team and manufacturer will welcome it.

"There’s definitely a line of tread because there are a lot of amazing, great corporate sponsors in the sport," DiBenedetto said Saturday at Phoenix.

"Everybody that knows me knows that I’m very passionate about things. ... You want to be authentic, and you want to be yourself for your fans, but it’s also a crazy world."

Front Row also could elevate Todd Gilliland from its truck series operation into a Cup car next year, as Gilliland has relationships with existing Front Row sponsors.

Preece continues to have talks with teams, and his focus remains on landing opportunities in cars that are strong enough to win races. Among the possibilities would be racing in multiple series, if he can align with a manufacturer. The best would be Toyota, which has potential open part-time rides in Cup (Gaunt Brothers Racing) and Xfinity (Joe Gibbs Racing, Sam Hunt Racing).

Newman appears to be the driver least likely to land a full-time ride. That doesn’t mean he won’t race — and he likely would be one of the first choices to fill in if someone is injured — but he has the potential highest asking price, as a proven veteran who has won races.

Alfredo does have some funding behind him, but if he wants to stay in Cup, his main option likely would be Rick Ware Racing.

As far as charters, there is expected to be some movement. StarCom announced prior to the end of the season that it sold its charter, which was expected to be used by Spire next year but now likely will be used by 23XI Racing, according to those familiar with the situation.

Spire could land another charter from Rick Ware Racing, which has considered scaling back from four chartered cars to two for next season.

One of its charters is part of a partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports, an organization that could use the influx of cash from selling the charter. Andrew Murstein, who handles the deal for majority owner Medallion Bank, also has considered offers in which he would sell the control of the team.

Thinking out loud

I know some people love the one-race-takes-all finale, but there are also those who wish one race didn’t decide everything.

How about this idea? The driver who wins the Round of 8 (the semifinal round) by points doesn’t have to win the championship race to win the title. There could be a certain place — maybe one spot for every five points in the margin of the final Round of 8 standings — where that driver has to finish to be named champion.

The other three drivers would have to win the championship race to win the title. Who’s the champion if one of those drivers wins and the semifinal round winner finishes in the designated spot (or higher)? Maybe there could be some sort of match race or predetermined tiebreaker.

That way, a driver with a great season would be rewarded for that season. And it would still come down to the final race, with four drivers having a shot.

It might not be as simple, but maybe it's a tad more fair.

Stat of the day

Two organizations won 26 of 36 races in 2021: Hendrick Motorsports (17 wins) and Joe Gibbs Racing (nine wins) combined to win 72.2% of races. Adding Team Penske’s five victories makes it 31 of 36 races won by three organizations (86.1%). Five organizations had one win: Chip Ganassi Racing, Front Row Motorsports, Kaulig Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing and 23XI Racing.

They said it

"We are going to not be afraid to maximize the opportunity to create the best racing that we can in the best market we can and at the best racetracks that we can." — NASCAR President Steve Phelps

