NASCAR Cup Series Kevin Harvick: Connor Zilisch The 'Most Polished' Prospect Since Jeff Gordon Updated Aug. 26, 2025 4:28 p.m. ET

The hype around Connor Zilisch isn't going away anytime soon — and rightfully so.

The 19-year-old has taken the Xfinity Series by storm, winning in his debut last year at Watkins Glen, and now having captured a series-high seven victories this season to sit second in the standings, just three points behind Justin Allgaier.

His immediate dominance has led to some hefty praise around the sport, including from a NASCAR legend.

"He is the most polished — most well-rounded — young driver that’s come to the Cup Series in a long time — since Jeff Gordon," Kevin Harvick said on the latest edition of the "Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour."

Harvick, who developed a relationship with Zilisch over the years while his son, Keelan Harvick, and Zilisch ran go-karts at the same time, believes Zilisch is poised for stardom.

"Connor was just one of those kids that stuck out," Harvick said. "He could start in the back and go to the front. He’d make spectacular moves. And just since I’ve known him, that’s how he has carried himself."

Zilisch, named the top NASCAR prospect in a recent FOX Sports ranking, is currently on the mend following surgery for a broken collarbone suffered when he fell from his car while celebrating in victory lane at Watkins Glen earlier this month.

He will race full-time in the Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing in 2026.

"[Connor's] got a great demeanor in the way he carries himself, and people are going to love him," Harvick said. "…And people are going to love him for who he is, let alone the fact that he can drive the snot out of that car."

