Justin Haley leaving Kaulig Racing for Rick Ware Racing in 2024
Justin Haley leaving Kaulig Racing for Rick Ware Racing in 2024

Updated Jul. 20, 2023 1:40 p.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX NASCAR Insider

Justin Haley will move from Kaulig Racing to Rick Ware Racing starting next season.

Haley, who has spent the last five seasons at Kaulig (three in the Xfinity Series and two in Cup), sits 21st in the Cup standings but was without a firm commitment from Kaulig for next season as it seeks additional funding for its No. 31 car.

The 24-year-old Haley opted to head to Rick Ware Racing, which doesn’t have a full-time driver in either of its two cars, currently ranked 32nd and 34th in the owner standings. RWR began an alliance this year with RFK Racing.

The car number (RWR has the No. 15 and No. 51 as its full-time entries) and sponsors for Haley have not been announced.

"This is a unique opportunity that I look forward to," Haley said in a news release. "There are many key pieces of this program I believe can help me in taking the next steps in my NASCAR career.

"I look forward to working with our key partners, and many additional RWR partners to be announced soon. The alliance with RFK Racing is going to be pivotal for the future of our on-track success."

RWR, which fields cars in a variety of motorsports series including NHRA and IndyCar, gets a young driver whose name was often mentioned as a possibility for other openings in the series but not necessarily at the top of any lists. 

"This is a great day for our team on many levels," Rick Ware said. "Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years.

"I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together."

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including the past 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass, and sign up for the FOX Sports NASCAR Newsletter with Bob Pockrass.

