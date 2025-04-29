NASCAR Cup Series
Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2025 NASCAR Texas: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Würth 400

Published May. 2, 2025 9:20 a.m. ET

The 2025 Würth 400 is back at Texas Motor Superspeedway for another year of racing. A 400-mile race that requires 267 laps to complete, it will mark the eleventh race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Würth 400?

The Würth 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 4th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Würth 400 will take place at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

How long is the race?

The Würth 400 is a total of 267 laps and 400.05 miles.

Where can I watch the Würth 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App

NASCAR Cup Series: Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Highlights | NASCAR on FOX

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Würth 400 can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV. If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the Texas Motor Speedway Schedule?

Friday, May 2nd

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 5:05 p.m. ET (CW app)
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 6:10 p.m. ET (CW app)
  • SpeedyCash.com 250 - 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, May 3rd

  • NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 11:05 a.m. ET (Prime)
  • NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - 12:10 p.m. ET (Prime)
  • Andy's Frozen Custard 300 - 2 p.m. ET (CW app)

Sunday, May 4th

Who is driving in the race?

There are 38 drivers entered into the Würth 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 5/3.

