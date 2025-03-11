NASCAR Cup Series How to watch 2025 NASCAR Homestead: Schedule, start time, TV channel for Straight Talk Wireless 400 Updated Mar. 21, 2025 10:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set to take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida. Spanning 267 laps on the 1.5-mile (2.4 km) oval, it will mark the sixth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Here’s what you need to know about the race, how to watch and more.

When is the Straight Talk Wireless 400?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled for Sunday, March 23rd at 3 p.m. ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where is the race?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

How long is the race?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is a total of 267 laps and 400.5 miles.

Where can I watch the Straight Talk Wireless 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App .

NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 Highlights | NASCAR on FOX Check out the best highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400!

How can I stream or watch the race without cable?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 can be streamed on the FOX Sports App or FOXSports.com.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FS1, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

What is the Homestead-Miami Speedway Weekend Schedule?

Friday, March 21st

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice - 3:35 p.m. ET (FS2)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying - 4:40 p.m. ET (FS2)

Baptist Health 200 - 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday, March 22nd

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice - 10:30 a.m. ET (CW app)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - 11:35 a.m. ET (CW app)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 1:05 p.m. ET (Prime)

NASCAR Cup Series Practice - 2:10 p.m. ET (Prime)

Hard Rock Bet 300 - 4 p.m. ET (CW)

Sunday, March 23rd

Who is driving in the race?

There are 37 drivers entered into the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Qualifying starts on Saturday, 3/22.

share

Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more