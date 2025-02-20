How to watch 2025 NASCAR race in Atlanta: Start time, TV channel, schedule for Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR Cup Series
The NASCAR Cup Series continues with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. This event, significant for both drivers and fans, offers a look into the competitive nature of the season. Here's what you need to know about the race, how to watch it and information on NASCAR's other events that will be taking place over the weekend. 

When is the Ambetter Health 400?

The Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled for Sunday, February 23rd at 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the race?

The Ambetter Health 400 will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

Where can I watch the Ambetter Health 400? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

How can I watch the race without cable?

For those without a cable subscription, there are several live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

What is the Ambetter Health 400 Schedule?

Friday, February 21

  • NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying – 3:05 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • NASCAR XFinity Series Qualifying – 5:05 p.m. ET (CW)

Saturday, February 22

Sunday, February 23

What is the entry list for the race?

There are 39 drivers in the Ambetter Health 400. Check out the full entry list.

