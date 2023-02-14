NASCAR Cup Series
How to watch 2023 Daytona 500: Date, time, TV channel, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series

How to watch 2023 Daytona 500: Date, time, TV channel, streaming

2 hours ago

The 75th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off this Saturday with the 65th Daytona 500.

It's NASCAR's most illustrious event, and it kicks off perhaps the Cup Series' most important season. Here's what you need to know about the race, how to watch it and information on NASCAR's other events that will be taking place all week.

When is the Daytona 500?

The race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Where is the race?

The 500 takes place at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

[2023 Daytona 500 Qualifying: How NASCAR's signature event sets its lineup]

Where can I watch the Daytona 500? What channel will it be on?

The race will be broadcast live on FOX and the FOX Sports App. 

How can I watch the race without cable?

For those without a cable subscription, there are several live-streaming services that carry FOX, including Sling TV, Hulu+ and fuboTV.

What else is happening in NASCAR this week?

The upcoming schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, February 14

Random draw for Xfinity Series qualifying lineup: 2 p.m. ET

Random draw for Cup Series qualifying lineup: 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 15

Daytona 500 Media Day: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET 

NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (one lap, two rounds): 1:15 p.m. ET – FS1

Thursday, February 16

ARCA Menards Series practice: 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET – will not be broadcast

NASCAR Truck Series practice: 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET – FS1

Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1 (60 laps): 7 p.m. ET – FS1

Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 (60 laps): 8:45 p.m. ET - FS1

Friday, February 17

ARCA Menards Series qualifying: 1:30 p.m. ET – will not be broadcast

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying: 3 p.m. ET – FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice: 4:35 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. ET – FS1

NASCAR Cup Series practice: 5:35 - 6:35 p.m. ET –  FS1

NextEra Energy 250 Truck Series race (100 laps): 7:30 p.m. ET –  FS1

The Race Hub crew looked back at the most memorable moments in NASCAR history.

Saturday, February 18

NASCAR Cup Series final practice: 10:30 - 11:20 a.m. ET – FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying: 11:30 a.m. ET – FS1

ARCA Menards Series race (80 laps): 1:30 p.m. ET –  FS1

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 Xfinity Series race (120 laps): 5 p.m. ET – FS1

Sunday, February 19

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps): 2:30 p.m. ET –  FOX

