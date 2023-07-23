NASCAR Cup Series
HighPoint.com 400 live updates: Top moments from Pocono Raceway
HighPoint.com 400 live updates: Top moments from Pocono Raceway

Published Jul. 23, 2023 1:54 p.m. ET

The NASCAR Cup Series' July schedule continues Sunday with the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway!

NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 160 laps on the 2.5-mile asphalt speedway, also known as The Tricky Triangle, in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. William Byron, who checked in at third on our latest power rankings, will start on the pole.

The green flag is set to drop at 2:50 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish. 

You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.

Michael McDowell discusses his Cup Series inexperience

Michael McDowell discusses his Cup Series inexperience
Michael McDowell has not been in a position to be on the points bubble to vie for a playoff spot. Will that lack of experience hurt him? He doesn't think so.

Daniel Suarez discusses making the playoffs

Daniel Suarez discusses making the playoffs
Daniel Suarez is one point behind the current playoff cutoff. He describes the difference it makes for your season to make the playoffs vs. missing them.

Bubba Wallace discusses playoffs, strategy at Pocono

Bubba Wallace discusses playoffs, strategy at Pocono
Bubba Wallace says he feels good about making the playoffs on points but still has a strategy that will earn him stage points if need be at Pocono.

Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski discuss playoffs

Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski discuss playoffs
Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are likely to make the playoffs on points. Does it matter if they make it on points or a win?

Stay tuned for updates!

