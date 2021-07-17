Cup Series How to win $1,000 for free on NASCAR's 'Magic Mile' race 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

When Kurt Busch won last week in Atlanta and added yet another driver to the NASCAR Cup playoff field, it squeezed the number of opportunities to qualify just a little bit tighter.

With five races to go, only four spots in the playoffs remain, as race winners are guaranteed a spot. That means the urgency is growing as time draws short.

Complicating things is this: NASCAR will take a two-week break because of the Olympics. After this weekend’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the "Magic Mile" in Loudon, New Hampshire, the sprint will be open to Labor Day weekend.

For more up-to-date news on all things NASCAR, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

While the drivers are battling for a chance to win, you can, too, with FOX Super 6. Just identify the correct answer for all six questions on the free FOX Super 6 app on Sunday’s race, and you could win $1,000. The best part is it is free to play on your phone or mobile device.

Here are the six questions for this week’s race.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Austin Dillon , Aric Almirola , Ryan Blaney , Michael McDowell , Daniel Suarez , Ryan Preece

Blaney has three top-10 finishes in his past four races in New Hampshire and has been a top-10 finisher in his past five races at the track. We like those odds for him to be the lead dog out of this group this weekend.

How many Fords will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0-3, 4, 5, 6, 7-10

Ford did really well last year at New Hampshire, with six in the top 10 at the end of Stage 1 and six in the top 10 in the race overall. Given the names in this field’s history, another big Ford weekend could be on tap.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Joey Logano , Kurt Busch , Kyle Larson , Chase Elliott , Denny Hamlin , Christopher Bell

Out of those names, Bell seems like the one most vulnerable on this track. After placing fourth in Stage 1 last year, Bell ended up in 28th by the time the race ended. He has limited experience in New Hampshire. And he isn't as hot as Larson right now, so he almost becomes the pick by default.

Which Joe Gibbs driver will finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. , Christopher Bell, more than one, none

Hamlin is the one guy near the top of the standings who doesn’t have a win, but he has a great history in New Hampshire, with three wins and 11 top-10s. A breakthrough week could be in store for Hamlin. If you like any of the other Gibbs drivers, bank on the "more than one" choice.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsport Drivers will finish with the most points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman , Kyle Larson, William Byron , tie, no points

You can’t go wrong picking Larson, who has four wins and has led a remarkable 1,441 laps coming into the weekend. Elliott is not a bad backup choice, but his history at New Hampshire (only one top-5 in seven races) isn’t comforting.

Which driver will finish in the best position at the end of the race?

The options: Kevin Harvick , Brad Keselowski , Ryan Newman , Tyler Reddick , Bubba Wallace , Cole Custer

Keselowski ended his relationship with Team Penske this week and will be replaced in the No. 2 by Austin Cindric next year. However, Keselowski has raced well at New Hampshire, with two wins and 13 top-10s in 20 starts. Yes, Harvick is the favorite, with three wins at New Hampshire in his past six, but Keselowski, in this strange week, could be the better bet.

Play our NASCAR Super 6 contest for free, and you could win $1,000! Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks now for your chance to win!

Get more from Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.