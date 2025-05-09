NASCAR Cup Series FOX Super 6 NASCAR contest: Bob Pockrass' AdventHealth 400 picks, predictions Published May. 9, 2025 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching the NASCAR Cup Series ? Watching NASCAR and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching NASCAR as the series goes to Kansas Speedway on Sunday with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the AdventHealth 400 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the race starts for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on this weekend's exciting race at Kansas.

1. Out of these four drivers, who will have the MOST LAPS LED?

Kyle Larson, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano

This is a tough one. Larson has led the most laps (596) of any driver this year, followed by Byron (386), Hamlin (316) and Logano (219). But what about Las Vegas — which is probably most like Kansas as far as tracks where the series has raced this year? Larson led 61 laps, Logano led 40, Byron led 10 and Hamlin never led. In the six Next Gen era races at Kansas, Larson has led 277 laps, Hamlin has led 169 laps, Byron has led 68 laps and Logano has led 13.

Prediction: Kyle Larson

2. Which of the following includes the winner of the AdventHealth 400?

William Byron, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney

Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace

Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano

None of the above

This question includes the top nine drivers in the Cup standings. But it doesn’t include the most recent Kansas winner in Ross Chastain or Chris Buescher — the driver who came in a very close second a year ago in the closest finish in NASCAR history. But it does include the four winners — Larson, Tyler Reddick, Hamlin and Bubba Wallace — before the fall race here last year. And don’t sleep on Bell. He won the pole for the last three races here.

Prediction: Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano

3. Predict Kyle Busch’s FINISHING POSITION in the race:

1st-7th, 7th-13th, 13th-20th, 20th-38th

Here are Busch's six finishes in the Next Gen era at Kansas (most recent listed first): 19th, eighth, seventh, 35th, 26th, third with 40 laps led in the last two races at the track. In his most recent mile-and-a-half intermediate track races, he has finishes of 20th (Texas), 21st (Homestead) and 33rd (Las Vegas).

Prediction: 7th-13th

4. Which team will have the TWO BEST FINISHERS with the best COMBINED finishing position?

Joe Gibbs Racing (Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe)

23XI Racing (Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Riley Herbst, Corey Heim)

Team Penske (Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano)

Richard Childress Racing (Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Jesse Love)

In the fall of last year, Gibbs would have won this question, as it put all four drivers in the top-eight positions (and Hendrick had three cars in the top 10). In the spring, Hendrick (which isn’t among these choices) would have won this question. However, Gibbs also had finishes of fourth, fifth and sixth among its drivers. Combined, Penske had one top 10 at Kansas last year, as did RCR. And 23XI, which won three Kansas races in 2022 and 2023, didn’t have any.

Prediction: Joe Gibbs Racing

5. Rank the drivers by who will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION (order best to worst):

Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott

In the last four races at Kansas, Elliott would have been the right answer twice, Blaney would have been the right answer once and Wallace once. At the three different mile-and-a-half intermediate races this year, Cindric was the best at Las Vegas, Wallace at Homestead and Blaney at Texas.

Prediction: Blaney, Cindric, Wallace, Elliott

6. Which manufacturer will have the MOST CARS finish in the TOP 10?

Chevrolet, Toyota, Ford

This year, Chevrolet would have won it outright seven times and tied with Toyota twice. Toyota would have won it outright twice. In the last six Kansas races (the Next Gen era), Toyota had the most top 10s once and Chevrolet had the most five times. Chevrolet has 16 entries, Ford has 12 and Toyota has 10.

Prediction: Chevrolet

