Daytona, Talladega top list of motorsports' 10 most iconic tracks

The unofficial start of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season begins this weekend with the Clash at Bowman Gray on FOX.

So, to celebrate the thrilling 38 weeks of racing right around the turn, we're taking a look at 10 of the most iconic motorsports tracks.

Let's dive into it.

10. Watkins Glen International

Unlike most tracks, "The Glen" is located in Upstate New York. It's one of only a handful of road-course races on the 2025 schedule. Formula One has raced at this track, and it is also home to the grueling endurance race known as "Sahlen's Six Hours at The Glen." Xfinity Series, Formula 500 and many other professional racing series have run here, as well. In 2024, "The Glen" hosted a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race for the very first time.

9. Richmond International Raceway

Richmond International Raceway is a part of a 900-acre complex located in Henrico County, Virginia. Lee Petty won the first NASCAR Cup race here in 1953 (then called the Atlantic Rural Fairgrounds). Except for the COVID season, Richmond has hosted two races every season since 1959. Denny Hamlin and Austin Dillon won the two races last year.

8. Phoenix International Raceway

This one-mile track was built in 1964 and Cale Yarborough won the first NASCAR race here — a Winston West Series event. The first Cup race, however, ran here in 1988. And in that race, Alan Kulwicki got into victory lane in his Ford, with the first ever "Polish Victory Lap." Since 2020, this track has hosted Championship Weekend, and since 2015, the track has been equipped with SAFER (Steel and Foam Energy Reduction) barrier, a crash-absorbing barrier that helps alleviate the impact of driver injuries.

7. Darlington Raceway

Known as the "Track Too Tough to Tame" or "The Lady in Black," this egg-shaped oval has been hosting NASCAR races since 1950. As one of the oldest tracks on the circuit, Darlington is home to the Southern 500 — one of the most challenging races on the NASCAR schedule. Hendrick Motorsports has more team wins at this track than any other organization.

6. Sonoma Raceway

This beauty is tucked into the hills of Northern California, which means some people make the trek for the wine, while others do it for the racing. Luckily, there's no shortage of either in Sonoma. This year, the raceway will host its 35th NASCAR Cup Series competition on the sprawling, 1.99-mile road course, but this track is not exclusive to the Cup Series. The site has 70 motorsports-related businesses that operate virtually year round, in addition to hosting other races like the NHRA Sonoma National and the Indy Grand Prix.

5. Bristol Motor Speedway

Some call it "The Last Great Colosseum" — a nod to its steep grandstand. Others call it "The World's Fastest Half-Mile" — a nod to the track's steep banking and high speeds. It's located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Tennessee, and Dale Earnhardt got his very first Cup win here at the Southeastern 500 in 1979. Sixteen years after that first win, Dale was tangled up in the memorable 1995 Earnhardt-Labonte 1. Kyle Larson, who won a series-high six races in 2024, is the reigning champ of Bristol's Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Bristol is one of several short tracks on the circuit.

4. Bowman Gray

In 2010, Bowman Gray was thrust back into the zeitgeist with "MadHouse," an unscripted series that followed modified race car drivers over the course of a season as they competed at Bowman Gray. But the stadium is no stranger to the spotlight; the quarter-mile track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is famous for being the smallest to host a NASCAR race. However, NASCAR hasn't run here since 1971. That all changes on Sunday when drivers start their engines for the Cook Out Clash on FOX.

3. Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speaking of IndyCar races, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is also a sight to behold. It's the home of the Indy500, known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." And the track itself has its own nickname, as folks often refer to the speedway as "The Brickyard." Fans also look forward to seeing some of their favorite drivers crossing over between NASCAR and IndyCar, like Kyle Larson famously did in 2024 and plans to again in 2025.

2. Talladega Superspeedway

Whether from Will Ferrell's "Talladega Nights" or from "The Greatest Talladega Race Ever," almost every sports fan has some point of reference when it comes to Talladega. This superspeedway is nestled away in Alabama and is also the home of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. Current NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is tied for the eighth-most wins at this track. Shake and bake!

1. Daytona International Speedway

This tri-oval is arguably one of the most recognizable tracks — and not just in motorsports. From music to movies, Daytona's fame is woven into popular culture, perhaps more than any other motorsports venue. And that's especially fitting since Daytona Beach is the birthplace of the sport. When it comes to this legendary venue, drivers like Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison are synonymous with the track. "The King" might be the notable name on that list, though, as his seven victories in the 500 are the most in NASCAR history.

