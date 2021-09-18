Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race: How to win $1,000 for free with Super 6 just in share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

It's cut-down time in the NASCAR playoffs, and there will be several nervous drivers on Saturday at the Bass Pro Shop Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. sealed their bids to the Round of 12 with victories in the first two playoff races. Realistically, nine spots are probably safe, with seven more drivers looking to bust into the field that will continue racing for a championship next weekend in Las Vegas.

Here are the six questions for Saturday’s race:

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of Stage 1?

The options: Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Michael McDowell

That is the bubble right there, and McDowell seems to be the consensus "doesn’t have a prayer" guy. He’s been ice cold, with 14 straight races in which he finished 16th or worse.

How many Fords will finish in the top five at the end of Stage 1?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4-plus

Remember that the spring race at Bristol was the dirt race, so perhaps it's not fair to look at performances in that event as harbingers of what’s to come this weekend. Ford put four in the top five in the first stage of the ’20 spring race at Bristol. However, they put just one in the top four in the Cup Playoff race last year.

Which of these drivers will finish in the best position at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano

At the end of Stage 2 last week, Toyota had the three best cars, with Hamlin, Truex and Kyle Busch. But Larson is the pesky one in this mix, and he’s due to have a big outing. Hamlin and Truex have made their marks, so it might be time for Larson to make his playoff impact.

Which of Joe Gibbs Drivers will finish in the top five at the end of Stage 2?

The options: Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, Kyle Busch, more than one, none

As mentioned above, Hamlin, Truex and Busch were outstanding last week. While Bristol is certainly a different track than Richmond, it wouldn’t be stunning to see two or even all three of them get into the top five.

Which of these Hendrick Motorsports drivers will finish with the most points at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, William Byron, tie

Elliott does have decent history, with three stage wins in the previous two races at this track. Larson, however, has two top-5 finishes in four races at Bristol. The gut feeling here is that he'll make a huge statement Saturday night.

Which of these drivers will finish in the worst position at the end of the race?

The options: Chase Elliott, William Byron, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick

It is amazing to think that Byron, who was as good as any driver on the circuit earlier in the season, could be at serious risk of missing the cut. But he hasn't raced well in six trips around the tight track at Bristol. The hunch is that he’s the one who ends up on the outside looking in at the field of 12.

