AdventHealth 400 live updates: Top moments from Kansas Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series' May schedule kicks off Sunday with the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FS1 and the FOX Sports app!
NASCAR's top stars will battle it out over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile asphalt speedway in Kansas City.
It will be the 12th race of the 2023 Cup Series season. The green flag is set to drop at 3:13 p.m. ET.
You can find a full list of winners so far this year, as well as the season's remaining schedule here.
Here are the top moments!
Setting the stage
Ahead of the action, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday's race.
Pole winner
Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron earned Sunday's pole position after recording a lightning-fast 179.206 mph (30.133 seconds) lap in Saturday afternoon's qualifier at Kansas Speedway, edging teammate Kyle Larson by 0.006 seconds.
Stay tuned for updates!
