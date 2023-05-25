NASCAR Cup Series
2023 NASCAR odds: Betting lines for Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series

2023 NASCAR odds: Betting lines for Coca-Cola 600

Updated May. 25, 2023 2:13 p.m. ET

Kyle Larson hopes to continue his winning streak at the 64th running of NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina on Sunday.

Larson won both the Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday and the All-Star Race the next night at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina last weekend. He also won the Coca-Cola in 2021 en route to his Cup Series championship.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway was built in 1959 by Bruton Smith and is considered the home track for NASCAR. The Coca-Cola 600 is contested in four stages and over 400 laps on the 1.5-mile asphalt speedway. This is the 14th NASCAR event of the season and the third of the four crown jewel races. 

[RELATED: NASCAR power rankings]

Denny Hamlin won last year's Coca-Cola 600, starting from the pole position and crossing the finish line first 413 laps later in overtime. Can he repeat that feat this year? Will Joey Logano, who finished 20th last year, come out on top? Or can multiple time winner Martin Truex Jr. take the checkered flag again to match his wins in 2019 and '16.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Here's a look at the drivers with top 20 odds at FOX Bet*

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Larson +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
William Byron +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Denny Hamlin +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Ross Chastain +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Chase Elliott +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Martin Truex Jr. +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Kyle Busch +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Christopher Bell +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Tyler Reddick +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Kevin Harvick +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Alex Bowman +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Bubba Wallace +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Ryan Blaney +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Joey Logano +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Daniel Suárez +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)
Brad Keselowski +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Ty Gibbs +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Josh Berry +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Chase Briscoe +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

[RELATED: Full odds for Coca Cola 600]

*Odds as of 5/25/2023

COCA-COLA WINNERS SINCE 2010

2022: Denny Hamlin (Toyota)
2021: Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)
2020: Brad Keselowski (Ford)
2019: Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)
2018: Kyle Busch (Toyota)
2017: Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)
2016: Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)
2015: Carl Edwards (Toyota)
2014: Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)
2013: Kevin Harvick (Chevrolet)
2012: Kasey Kahne (Chevrolet)
2011: Kevin Harvick (Chevrolet)
2010: Kurt Busch (Dodge)

Are you looking to get in on the NASCAR betting action? Head over to FOX Bet for all your NASCAR and other sports betting needs.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share
Get more from NASCAR Cup Series Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks by team

2023 NBA Draft Order: Complete list of picks by team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes