NASCAR Cup Series 2023 NASCAR odds: Betting lines for Coca-Cola 600 Updated May. 25, 2023 2:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Kyle Larson hopes to continue his winning streak at the 64th running of NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina on Sunday.

Larson won both the Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday and the All-Star Race the next night at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina last weekend. He also won the Coca-Cola in 2021 en route to his Cup Series championship.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway was built in 1959 by Bruton Smith and is considered the home track for NASCAR. The Coca-Cola 600 is contested in four stages and over 400 laps on the 1.5-mile asphalt speedway. This is the 14th NASCAR event of the season and the third of the four crown jewel races.

[RELATED: NASCAR power rankings]

Denny Hamlin won last year's Coca-Cola 600, starting from the pole position and crossing the finish line first 413 laps later in overtime. Can he repeat that feat this year? Will Joey Logano, who finished 20th last year, come out on top? Or can multiple time winner Martin Truex Jr. take the checkered flag again to match his wins in 2019 and '16.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Here's a look at the drivers with top 20 odds at FOX Bet*

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Larson +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

William Byron +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Denny Hamlin +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Ross Chastain +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Chase Elliott +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Martin Truex Jr. +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Kyle Busch +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Christopher Bell +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Tyler Reddick +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Kevin Harvick +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Alex Bowman +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bubba Wallace +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ryan Blaney +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Joey Logano +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Daniel Suárez +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Brad Keselowski +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ty Gibbs +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Josh Berry +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Chase Briscoe +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

[RELATED: Full odds for Coca Cola 600]

*Odds as of 5/25/2023

COCA-COLA WINNERS SINCE 2010

2022: Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2021: Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

2020: Brad Keselowski (Ford)

2019: Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2018: Kyle Busch (Toyota)

2017: Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

2016: Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

2015: Carl Edwards (Toyota)

2014: Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

2013: Kevin Harvick (Chevrolet)

2012: Kasey Kahne (Chevrolet)

2011: Kevin Harvick (Chevrolet)

2010: Kurt Busch (Dodge)

Are you looking to get in on the NASCAR betting action? Head over to FOX Bet for all your NASCAR and other sports betting needs.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share