NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Second Thoughts: What City Should Be Next For New INDYCAR Race?
NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Second Thoughts: What City Should Be Next For New INDYCAR Race?

Published Mar. 19, 2026 11:58 a.m. ET
Bob Pockrass
Bob Pockrass
FOX Motorsports Insider

The inaugural Grand Prix of Arlington certainly did more than just excite the racing industry on how to build on that event in the coming years.

It made the racing industry wonder: Where next?

There was no question that INDYCAR would return to Arlington in 2027 as the deal with the Cowboys and Rangers was for multiple years. As INDYCAR works on its 2027 schedule, it can use Arlington as the blueprint for future events.

Even NASCAR executive Julie Giese, who has guided the Chicago street race and now works on identifying and landing new markets for NASCAR, was at the event to see how it handled its first swing at putting on a race.

About the only things that can’t be totally replicated are the streets and parking lots. Those change from one city to the next. You also can't replicate the concrete barriers, which are too heavy to try to move to another venue. The fencing and the temporary seating and suites can be taken to other locations or mimicked. 

So, sticking just to United States cities for now, where can they go next? 

With the Grand Prix of Arlington in the books, what will be the next US city to host INDYCAR?

Denver 

Denver is at the top of the list for many as it appears to have significant traction to have an INDYCAR race sooner rather than later. If you consider 750 miles close, Las Vegas and Arlington are the closest tracks to Denver.

Washington, D.C. 

D.C. is expected to be one-and-done as far as the course around the National Mall this summer, but that doesn’t mean that the market is one-and-done. There is genuine interest in having more events in the city.

Chicago 

Chicago has shown a willingness to have racing in its city streets, just not necessarily around the Independence Day weekend. If NASCAR can’t find the right date to fit into its schedule, could INDYCAR? Could that be another place for a potential doubleheader weekend? Of course, the question would be who would pay. NASCAR lost $55 million in its three years of racing at Chicago.

Could INDYCAR follow in NASCAR's tracks and race at Chicago?

Philadelphia 

Philadelphia has a similar sports complex area to Arlington where the Phillies, Eagles and 76ers all play. The lots and streets there are something that should at least be explored.

Seattle 

Seattle sounds great because the Pacific Northwest is underserved for an area that has a strong passion for racing. But as NASCAR found out 20 years ago, trying to negotiate a deal in that area can be tough. Finding the right site that wouldn’t disrupt traffic as well as fit into the environmental standards could be a challenge.

New York/Meadowlands 

This has been an area of interest for NASCAR for decades but finding the right date would be difficult with the number of events, including year-round horse racing, at the complex.

Another Location?

Some would ask whether INDYCAR could return to Boston or Baltimore. My guess is probably no because been there, done that. Is there a chance that Nashville could return? Possibly once the new stadium is completed so next year is most likely out. Could there be a return to Cleveland and run near the airport? That might be more of a possibility as far as markets from the past.

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