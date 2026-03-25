INDYCAR 'All In' Docuseries Explores Mick Schumacher's Unique 'Rookie' Challenges

Living up to absurdly high expectations built on a family legacy — especially in sports, especially in motorsports — is an unimaginable challenge for most people. But Mick Schumacher is embracing the challenge in his quest to be his own racer and separate from his icon of a father, seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher.

And the biggest step toward building his own career was Mick making the jump from F1 to INDYCAR, debuting in the American open-wheeled series this season behind the wheel of the No. 47 Honda. His journey and challenges in a new racing series — along with living up to expectations attached to the Schumacher name — are the focus of the second episode of "All In," a new real-time docuseries from FOX Sports, INDYCAR and Shadow Lion.

Oh, and he's racing for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, co-owned by motorsports legend Bobby Rahal and late night's David Letterman, along with businessman Mike Lanigan.

"I’m very excited to see what racing out here is like," Schumacher says in Episode 2 of "All In."

"We’re in a place where everything’s very new, it’s very different to what I’m used to … so I’m just gonna stay open-minded throughout the year."

The 27-year-old Swiss-born German driver has a wealth of racing experience, but he's also technically an INDYCAR rookie in 2026, leading to the aptly titled episode: "The Rookie* and the Vet."

[ALL IN PREMIERE: Alex Palou Drives Episode 1]

"There’s really four powerhouse teams in INDYCAR right now," INDYCAR on FOX broadcaster James Hinchcliffe says in "All In," referring to Team Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing, Andretti Global and Arrow McLaren.

"Behind the Big Four, there’s a couple teams that are positioning themselves for the best of the rest. But Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has made a ton of changes in the offseason. They’re a dynasty family in the sport."

Nothing in motorsports is easy, but switching racing series comes with a steep learning curve, regardless of outside expectations. But along with his family, Schumacher has his team and many in the INDYCAR garage behind him, and those relationships are explored in "All In."

"I know the pressures of living with a family name as well as anybody," Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal says in the second installment of the show.

"In our sport, it’s a big name," Graham Rahal continued. "It’s not a Schumacher name, but I know the hell that that brings."

Featuring INDYCAR drivers and insiders — along with INDYCAR on FOX's Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell and Will Buxton — "All In" examines the biggest challenges, the pressure points and the high-speed competition of racing in the series.

But each episode features its own focus on a driver, team or series storyline. And the latest one dives deep into Schumacher's goals on the track and life away from it.

"This is a challenge the likes of which Mick Schumacher, regardless of all his experience through Formula 1, Monaco Grand Prix — F1 cars have never seen speeds this quick and the streets have never been as punishing," Buxton says in the latest episode.

Watch "All In" on the INDYCAR On FOX YouTube page, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, FOX One, as well as INDYCAR and INDYCAR on FOX social channels.