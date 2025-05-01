NTT INDYCAR SERIES
How to watch INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming

Published May. 9, 2025 9:39 a.m. ET

The 2025 INDYCAR season is back with the Sonsio Grand Prix, bringing high-speed action to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. Keep reading for key details, including race dates, start times, TV channels, and streaming options.

When is INDYCAR Indianapolis? What time does the race start?

The fifth race of the 2025 INDYCAR season will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10th, 2025. 

Where is the Sonsio Grand Prix?

The race will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. The track is a 2,439-mile, 14-turn road course that incorporates portions of Turns 1 and 2 and the frontstraight of the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. 

How can I watch INDYCAR Indianapolis? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix race will be broadcast live on FOX.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Highlights | INDYCAR on FOX

NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Highlights | INDYCAR on FOX
How can I stream INDYCAR Indianapolis?

The 2025 INDYCAR Indianapolis race will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch INDYCAR on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

2025 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix Schedule

Friday, May 9

  • NTT IndyCar Series Practice 1 – 9:30 a.m. ET (FS2)
  • NTT IndyCar Series Practice 2 – 1 p.m. ET (FS2)
  • NTT IndyCar Series Qualifications - 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, May 10

