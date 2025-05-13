NTT INDYCAR SERIES Felix Rosenqvist to race with Creed-themed car at Indianapolis 500 Published May. 13, 2025 2:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Can you take me higher … up the leaderboard? Felix Rosenqvist might be singing or humming some version of that when he drives at the Indianapolis 500 later in May. Rosenqvist will drive a Creed-themed car at the Indianapolis 500.

In a video released by Rosenqvist's team, Meyer Shank Racing, Rosenqvist got his Creed on to help unveil the car. He listened to "Higher" while he was with his car in a garage before a worker lifted up the door to see him jamming out to the song.

The car has the Creed logo on each side. It also features "SiriusXM" and "SiriusXM Turbo" stickers as the car was made in collaboration with SiriusXM Turbo. Additionally, members of Creed will attend the Indy 500 on May 25.

"We are excited to attend our first Indy 500 this Memorial Day weekend," the band said in a statement. "Seeing this incredible car in person will be a highlight for us. Can’t wait to be there with all the fans to cheer on Felix and the entire Meyer Shank Racing Team."

"It’s awesome to have Creed join us for the biggest race of the year," co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing Mike Shank added in the statement. "SiriusXM has been such a great partner in helping us bring new energy and personality into the sport through music, and to bring a band like Creed to the Indy 500 is something that we’re really looking forward to."

Rosenqvist has had a relatively strong start to the 2025 season, but maybe the Creed car can give him some help. He's had two top-five finishes this year and has placed in the top 10 in four of the first five races.

The Swedish-born Rosenqvist hasn't had much success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, though. Outside of his fourth-place finish in 2022, Rosenqvist has placed 15th or lower in the five other times he's raced at the Indy 500. He was 27th or 28th in four of those races, including the last two years.

Rosenqvist will be one of many drivers who'll look to pause Alex Palou's dominant start to the 2025 season at the Indy 500. Palou has won four of the first five races, finishing second in the one race he didn't win.

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25, on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

