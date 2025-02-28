NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2025 INDYCAR odds: Pato O'Ward to win outright, Josef Newgarden to show at St. Pete Published Feb. 28, 2025 1:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

So you’re looking to do some betting on the INDYCAR opener at St. Petersburg that airs this Sunday on FOX?

Just remember this about the series: Seven drivers won two or more races last year. No driver won more than three. So parity is the name of the game, which makes betting a bit of a challenge.

Let's dive into my picks for St. Petersburg:

Pato O’Ward Outright Winner

O’Ward won last year but didn’t know he had won until more than a month after the checkered flag. That's because it was discovered that "winner" Josef Newgarden had access to the push-to-pass boost mechanism on restarts when it should have been disabled. O’Ward won the race with no laps led but a solid second-place run across the finish line. He wants to show he can earn the trophy by coming across the finish line first.

PICK: Pato O' Ward 11/2 Outright Winner

Scott McLaughlin Place

The Penske driver was also disqualified last year for the same violation as his teammate. But St. Pete is still a place where McLaughlin has good vibes, as he earned his first career INDYCAR victory in the 2022 season opener.

PICK: Scott McLaughlin 14/5 to Place

Josef Newgarden Show

Newgarden will want to prove that he earned last year's victory — despite the disqualification. He won races at St. Pete in 2019 and 2020. This is still one of his best tracks no matter what the record book says.

PICK: Josef Newgarden 10/11 to Show

Chevrolet Winning Manufacturer

The winner listed here drives a Chevrolet, as do the place and show selections. That’s not to say a Honda win would be a surprise, as a Ganassi or Andretti car certainly could capture the victory.

PICK: Chevrolet 10/17 to be Winning Manufacturer

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and IndyCar for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

