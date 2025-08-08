NTT INDYCAR SERIES Undeniable! Alex Palou Captures Third Straight INDYCAR Championship Updated Aug. 10, 2025 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Folks, it's time to shut the door. Alex Palou has won championship No. 4.

Palou captured his third consecutive INDYCAR championship — and the fourth of his career (2021, 2023-25) — with a third-place finish in Sunday's running of the Grand Prix of Portland. Will Power won the race.

Palou entered Sunday with 590 points, good for a 121-point lead on Pato O'Ward for first place, and needing to be ahead of O'Ward by 108 points at the end of the race to clinch the championship. O'Ward had early car troubles and finished 25th despite being the pole-sitter.

This season, Palou has won eight races, including five of the first six, while posting 12 top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes. Most notably, Palou won his first career Indianapolis 500 in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two races remain in the 2025 INDYCAR season: the Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 on Aug. 24 and the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 31. The 28-year-old Palou is in his sixth season in the series and fifth at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience NTT INDYCAR SERIES Alex Palou

share