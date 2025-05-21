Alex Palou finally conquers oval track with first-ever Indianapolis 500 win
Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Palou, who has won three IndyCar titles in four years — including the last two, came to the speedway with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete.
Alex Palou celebrates in Victory Circle after winning the NTT IndyCar Series109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.
Josef Newgarden’s bid to win three consecutive Indy 500s ended with a fuel pump issue.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:
- Ranking Indy 500 drivers from 33 to 1: Can anyone unseat Josef Newgarden?
- Got milk? 33 potential Indy 500 winners pick preferred dairy option
- Pato O'Ward pens letter to Indy 500: ‘Had my heart broken here … but it also fuels me’
- No oval experience, no problem: Rookie Robert Shwartzman captures Indy 500 pole
- Rash of Crash: Inside a wild weekend of wrecks during Indy 500 prep
- From 'magical' to 'legendary': Drivers describe the Indy 500 in one word
- 2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
- Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history
-
5 mouthwatering moments from the Wienie 500
How to watch 2025 Indy 500 Race: Start time, date, TV channel, streaming
What drivers are saying about Josef Newgarden's quest for Indy 500 three-peat
-
2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Updated 33 driver lineup after penalties
2025 Indy 500 Schedule: Practices, Qualifications, Race
A moment to relish: Unpacking a historic day at the Wienie 500
-
What happens when the ‘iconic’ Indy 500 Borg-Warner Trophy runs out of room?
Ranking Indy 500 drivers from 33 to 1: Can anyone unseat Josef Newgarden?
How a bond between father and son bloomed a two-time Indy 500 champion
-
5 mouthwatering moments from the Wienie 500
How to watch 2025 Indy 500 Race: Start time, date, TV channel, streaming
What drivers are saying about Josef Newgarden's quest for Indy 500 three-peat
-
2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Updated 33 driver lineup after penalties
2025 Indy 500 Schedule: Practices, Qualifications, Race
A moment to relish: Unpacking a historic day at the Wienie 500
-
What happens when the ‘iconic’ Indy 500 Borg-Warner Trophy runs out of room?
Ranking Indy 500 drivers from 33 to 1: Can anyone unseat Josef Newgarden?
How a bond between father and son bloomed a two-time Indy 500 champion