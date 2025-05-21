NTT INDYCAR SERIES Alex Palou finally conquers oval track with first-ever Indianapolis 500 win Updated May. 25, 2025 6:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Palou, who has won three IndyCar titles in four years — including the last two, came to the speedway with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete.

Alex Palou celebrates in Victory Circle after winning the NTT IndyCar Series109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.

Josef Newgarden’s bid to win three consecutive Indy 500s ended with a fuel pump issue.

FINAL LAPS: Alex Palou wins Indy 500 | INDYCAR on FOX

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

