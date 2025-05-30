NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 Indy 500: The incredible watches displayed at this year's red carpet
2025 Indy 500: The incredible watches displayed at this year's red carpet

Updated May. 30, 2025 4:04 a.m. ET

While Alex Palou stole the spotlight at this year's Indy 500 with his first career win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he wasn't the only one to dazzle spectators.  

This year's red carpet for the "greatest spectacle in racing" showcased an incredible display of luxury and style, with watches stealing the spotlight. Celebrities, drivers, and VIPs graced the event— each of them sporting timepieces that blended craftsmanship and opulent design. These watches, often from iconic brands like Richard Mille, Rolex and Audemars Piguet, truly highlighted just how incredible this event was.

Just how much did some of the watches seen cost? Let's dive into some of the more notable ones spotted:

Drivers

David Malukas

  • Rolex, Yatch-Master 42
  • Oyster, 42 mm, yellow gold
  • Estimated price: $33,500

Robert Schwartzman

  • Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph
  • 41 mm, black ceramic
  • Estimated price: $82,000

Takuma Sato

  • Breitling Navitimer
  • Japan Limited Edition
  • Estimated price: $15,000
Scott Dixon

  • Richard Mille, 67-02
  • McClaren Limited Edition
  • Estimated price: $380,000

Graham Rahal

  • Audemar Piguet, Royal Oak Offshore Carbon
  • 43mm, stainless steel and black ceramic
  • Estimated price: $45,000

Devlin DeFrancesco

  • Rolex, Daytona Chronograph
  • 40 mm, yellow gold, blue arabic dial
  • Estimated price: $60,000

Callum Ilott

  • Richard Mille, 67-02
  • Automatic winding, extra flat
  • Estimated Price: $350,000

Celebrities 

Derek Jeter

  • Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph
  • 41 mm, pink gold, khaki "Grande Tapisserie" dial
  • Estimated Price: $86,300

Alex Rodriguez

  • Rolex, Daytona Cosmograph
  • Oyster, 40 mm, platinum
  • Estimated price: $79,300

DeForest Buckner

  • Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked
  • 37 mm, stainless steel
  • Estimated price: $103,000

Dion Dawkins

  • Rolex, Day-Date 36
  • Oyster, 36 mm, white gold
  • Estimated price: $43,500

Terry Crews

  • Panerai, Bronzo Luminor Submersible
  • Limited Edition
  • Estimated price: $22,000

BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:

