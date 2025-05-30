NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
2025 Indy 500: The incredible watches displayed at this year's red carpet
Updated May. 30, 2025 4:04 a.m. ET
While Alex Palou stole the spotlight at this year's Indy 500 with his first career win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he wasn't the only one to dazzle spectators.
This year's red carpet for the "greatest spectacle in racing" showcased an incredible display of luxury and style, with watches stealing the spotlight. Celebrities, drivers, and VIPs graced the event— each of them sporting timepieces that blended craftsmanship and opulent design. These watches, often from iconic brands like Richard Mille, Rolex and Audemars Piguet, truly highlighted just how incredible this event was.
Just how much did some of the watches seen cost? Let's dive into some of the more notable ones spotted:
Drivers
David Malukas
- Rolex, Yatch-Master 42
- Oyster, 42 mm, yellow gold
- Estimated price: $33,500
Robert Schwartzman
- Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph
- 41 mm, black ceramic
- Estimated price: $82,000
Takuma Sato
- Breitling Navitimer
- Japan Limited Edition
- Estimated price: $15,000
ADVERTISEMENT
Scott Dixon
- Richard Mille, 67-02
- McClaren Limited Edition
- Estimated price: $380,000
Graham Rahal
- Audemar Piguet, Royal Oak Offshore Carbon
- 43mm, stainless steel and black ceramic
- Estimated price: $45,000
Devlin DeFrancesco
- Rolex, Daytona Chronograph
- 40 mm, yellow gold, blue arabic dial
- Estimated price: $60,000
Callum Ilott
- Richard Mille, 67-02
- Automatic winding, extra flat
- Estimated Price: $350,000
Celebrities
Derek Jeter
- Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Chronograph
- 41 mm, pink gold, khaki "Grande Tapisserie" dial
- Estimated Price: $86,300
Alex Rodriguez
- Rolex, Daytona Cosmograph
- Oyster, 40 mm, platinum
- Estimated price: $79,300
DeForest Buckner
- Audemars Piguet, Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked
- 37 mm, stainless steel
- Estimated price: $103,000
Dion Dawkins
- Rolex, Day-Date 36
- Oyster, 36 mm, white gold
- Estimated price: $43,500
Terry Crews
- Panerai, Bronzo Luminor Submersible
- Limited Edition
- Estimated price: $22,000
BEST OF FOX SPORTS' INDY 500 COVERAGE:
- Ranking Indy 500 drivers from 33 to 1: Can anyone unseat Josef Newgarden?
- Got milk? 33 potential Indy 500 winners pick preferred dairy option
- Pato O'Ward pens letter to Indy 500: ‘Had my heart broken here … but it also fuels me’
- No oval experience, no problem: Rookie Robert Shwartzman captures Indy 500 pole
- Rash of Crash: Inside a wild weekend of wrecks during Indy 500 prep
- From 'magical' to 'legendary': Drivers describe the Indy 500 in one word
- 2025 Indy 500 liveries: See the designs of all 34 cars on the track at The Brickyard
- Counting down the 25 most memorable moments in Indy 500 history
share
recommended
-
What happens when the ‘iconic’ Indy 500 Borg-Warner Trophy runs out of room?
Empire State of Mind: Indy 500 champ Alex Palou having star moment in NYC
Discouraged after double: Kyle Larson's attempt leaves doubt for future ones
-
Drivers weigh in on cars at end of Indy 500 lead lap: ‘Get the F out of the way’
Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou: I'd 'absolutely' race NASCAR road course
Alex Palou shuts down F1 rumors after Indy 500 win: 'I don't want to leave now'
-
INDYCAR sends 3 Indy 500 finishers to rear of final order for tech violations
Who is Alex Palou? Indy 500 champ on sushi, owning a coffee shop & needing sleep
2025 Indy 500 on FOX posts race's highest viewership in 17 years
in this topic
recommended
-
What happens when the ‘iconic’ Indy 500 Borg-Warner Trophy runs out of room?
Empire State of Mind: Indy 500 champ Alex Palou having star moment in NYC
Discouraged after double: Kyle Larson's attempt leaves doubt for future ones
-
Drivers weigh in on cars at end of Indy 500 lead lap: ‘Get the F out of the way’
Indianapolis 500 winner Alex Palou: I'd 'absolutely' race NASCAR road course
Alex Palou shuts down F1 rumors after Indy 500 win: 'I don't want to leave now'
-
INDYCAR sends 3 Indy 500 finishers to rear of final order for tech violations
Who is Alex Palou? Indy 500 champ on sushi, owning a coffee shop & needing sleep
2025 Indy 500 on FOX posts race's highest viewership in 17 years