MLS 2021 Opening Weekend: Top Moments From Sunday

The opening weekend of MLS action continues with more fun on Sunday.

There are three great MLS matchups on tap, including Columbus vs. Philadelphia on FS1.

Check out the top moments from Sunday's slate:

Just in time

Right before the half, Inter Miami scored off a perfect executed sequence, featuring a Robbie Robinson finish.

Double trouble

Chicharito boasted not one, but two goals for the Galaxy in the span of about 10 minutes.

His second was a lethal punch.

Easy money

Federico Higuain had no problem drilling the penalty kick for Inter Miami.

Sneaky Sacha

LA Galaxy's Sacha Kljestan delivered the game-winning blow from the top of the box

A major unveiling

The Columbus Crew start the season off right by revealing a new banner.

