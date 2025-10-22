MLS
Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders: How to Watch, Odds, Game 1 Preview
Published Oct. 27, 2025 10:09 a.m. ET
Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders are set to face off in a Game 1 of their Best-of-3 MLS Playoff matchup. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Minnesota vs Seattle and odds.
How to watch Minnesota United vs. Seattle Sounders
- Date: Monday, October 27, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Location: Allianz Field, Saint Paul, MN
- Live: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Minnesota vs. Seattle Odds
Minnesota is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Minnesota United FC
- 10/18: at LA Galaxy (Loss, 2–1)
- 10/4: vs Sporting Kansas City (Win, 3–0)
- 9/27: vs Colorado Rapids (Draw, 1–1)
- 9/20: at Chicago Fire FC (Loss, 3–0)
- 9/17: vs Austin FC (Win, 2–1)
Seattle Sounders FC
- 10/18: at New York City FC (Win, 2–1)
- 10/11: vs Real Salt Lake (Win, 1–0)
- 10/4: vs Portland Timbers (Win, 1–0)
- 9/27: vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Draw, 2–2)
- 9/21: at Austin FC (Loss, 2–1)
