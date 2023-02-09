Yu Darvish, Padres reportedly agree to 6-year contract extension
The San Diego Padres aren't done spending this offseason.
Yu Darvish and the Padres agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $108 million, per multiple reports. The deal will keep Darvish under contract through the 2028 season, when he turns 42.
Darvish, 36, is coming off one of the best seasons of his nine-year MLB career. The right-hander went 16-8, matching a career-high in wins, to go along with a 3.10 ERA, 197 strikeouts and a career-best 0.950 WHIP. He pitched 194.2 innings over 30 starts in 2022.
The Padres' decision to extend Darvish follows several win-now moves over the last couple of seasons. They signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal in December after trading several of their top prospects for Juan Soto and Josh Hader ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.
San Diego had a few top players set to become free agents following the 2023 season, with Darvish and Blake Snell's contracts expiring while Manny Machado has a player option for 2024. Darvish is on the last season of a six-year, $126 million deal he signed with the Cubs in 2018. The Padres traded for Darvish ahead of the 2021 season, dealing Zach Davies and four prospects to acquire the five-time All-Star.
