Yankees to host bobblehead giveaway honoring 'former employee' George Costanza of 'Seinfeld'
The history of the New York Yankees is full of legends.
From Babe Ruth and Lou Gerhig to Joe DiMaggio to Mickey Mantle to Reggie Jackson to Derek Jeter to Aaron Judge, fans have long paid homage to franchise icons at both old and new Yankee Stadium. Now, they will get to do so again thanks to a new bobblehead honoring another legendary former Yankee — George Costanza, the team's assistant to the traveling secretary in the 1990s.
Yes, the Yankees are hosting a Seinfeld night highlighted by a bobblehead depicting the famed sitcom character portrayed by Jason Alexander during the series' run from 1989-1998. In the show, Costanza spent time as a Yankees employee, frequently getting into highjinks that sometimes involved face-to-"face" encounters with then-team owner George Steinbrenner, who was portrayed from behind in the sitcom and voiced by the show's co-creator and execuitive producer Larry David.
Several Yankees from that era made cameo appearances playing fictionalized versions of themselves, including Paul O'Neil, Buck Showalter and Jeter, who went on to become a Hall of Famer and MLB analyst for FOX Sports.
The giveaway will take place July 5 as the Yankees face the archrival Boston Red Sox as part of a holiday weekend series.
