Major League Baseball
Yankees to host bobblehead giveaway honoring 'former employee' George Costanza of 'Seinfeld'
Major League Baseball

Yankees to host bobblehead giveaway honoring 'former employee' George Costanza of 'Seinfeld'

Published Mar. 15, 2024 6:46 p.m. ET

The history of the New York Yankees is full of legends.

From Babe Ruth and Lou Gerhig to Joe DiMaggio to Mickey Mantle to Reggie Jackson to Derek Jeter to Aaron Judge, fans have long paid homage to franchise icons at both old and new Yankee Stadium. Now, they will get to do so again thanks to a new bobblehead honoring another legendary former Yankee — George Costanza, the team's assistant to the traveling secretary in the 1990s.

Yes, the Yankees are hosting a Seinfeld night highlighted by a bobblehead depicting the famed sitcom character portrayed by Jason Alexander during the series' run from 1989-1998. In the show, Costanza spent time as a Yankees employee, frequently getting into highjinks that sometimes involved face-to-"face" encounters with then-team owner George Steinbrenner, who was portrayed from behind in the sitcom and voiced by the show's co-creator and execuitive producer Larry David.

Several Yankees from that era made cameo appearances playing fictionalized versions of themselves, including Paul O'Neil, Buck Showalter and Jeter, who went on to become a Hall of Famer and MLB analyst for FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The giveaway will take place July 5 as the Yankees face the archrival Boston Red Sox as part of a holiday weekend series.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reveals wife in Instagram post

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani reveals wife in Instagram post

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes