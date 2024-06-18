Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game after getting hit on hand by pitch vs. Orioles
New York Yankees superstar outfielder and 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge left Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, one inning after he was hit on the left pinkie by a 94.1 mph fastball from Albert Suárez.
Gritting his teeth and flexing the hand, Judge went to first base in the third inning. He was examined by an athletic trainer and remained in the game. He scored on Giancarlo Stanton's single and then went up the tunnel toward the clubhouse.
Judge played center field in the top of the fourth inning but was lifted for pinch-hitter Trent Grisham in the bottom half.
Judge leads the major leagues with 26 homers and 64 RBIs, while boasting a .302/.428/.687 slash line. The 32-year-old is a five-time All-Star and was the 2022 AL MVP after hitting 62 home runs to break the AL record of 61 by Roger Maris set in 1961. He's currently the runaway favorite to win the AL MVP Award with -110 odds to win. The Yankees own the best record in Major League Baseball at 50-24.
Judge missed 45 games in 2018 with a broken right wrist after he was hit by a pitch from Kansas City's Jakob Junis.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who was the NL MVP favorite, broke his left hand Sunday when hit by a pitch from Royals pitcher Dan Altavilla and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
