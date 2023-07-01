Major League Baseball Yankees star Aaron Judge is only playing catch, timeline for return is 'unclear' Updated Jul. 1, 2023 3:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Judge has been out for nearly a month, and the timetable for his return became complicated when it was revealed that he tore a ligament in his toe when slamming into the visitor's bullpen gate at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

New York Yankees fans got a glimmer of hope Wednesday when Judge was seen resuming baseball activities by playing catch, but FOX Sports MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday that it's still unknown when Judge will return.

"The Yankees have been very close to the vest on this, perhaps because they don't know," Rosenthal said. "[His baseball activities] mostly consist of playing catch. He wants to take swings, non-contact swings, but reportedly that has not happened yet. The timeline for his return is unclear. It seems pretty clear to me that he's not gonna be back for the All-Star Game."

Judge was voted an All-Star Game starter for the fifth time last week, but will almost certainly need an injury replacement in the event (July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The Yankees' offense has struggled mightily in his absence, ranking near the bottom of the league in just about every major batting category, including dead-last in team batting average and on-base percentage since Jugde's injury.

New York still figures to be in playoff contention, currently in the second wild-card spot but only half a game ahead of the Astros and one game ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, the first team out of the playoff picture. In order to stay in the wild-card mix and even possibly challenge the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East, they will most likely need Judge back healthy at some point this season.

