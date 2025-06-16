Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Will Return to the Lineup Tonight
Giancarlo Stanton will return to the New York Yankees' lineup on Monday night for their series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.
It's the 2025 season debut for the Yankees' slugger, who missed the first 70 games because of pain in both of his elbows.
He appeared in three minor league games with the Yankees' Double-A affiliate last week to conclude his recovery and rehab process. Now, he'll retake his place in New York's lineup as its designated hitter.
It will, inevitably, shake up the Yankees lineup as they had been primarily switching between Ben Rice and Aaron Judge at DH.
Stanton slashed .233/.298/.475 in 114 games last season.
