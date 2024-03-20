Major League Baseball Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (abdomen) back in lineup after sitting out 9 days Published Mar. 20, 2024 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was in the posted lineup for Wednesday night's game against Pittsburgh after sitting out nine days with an abdominal injury.

Judge hadn't played since March 10, when he struck out in both at-bats against Atlanta. He had an MRI the following day.

Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing's follow-through a couple weeks ago.

Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury sustained when he ran into Dodger Stadium's right-field fence on June 3. He has said the toe is feeling great.

Third baseman DJ LeMahieu, who fouled a ball hard off his right foot on Saturday, remained out of the lineup with a bone bruise. He was slowed the past couple seasons by a right toe injury.

New York found out last week that ace Gerrit Cole won't throw for 3-4 weeks due to nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow. The right-hander will need a spring training-like period after he resumes throwing and is not expected back until late May at the earliest.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

